Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole (BCP) Council announces the launch of a series of six new walking itineraries across its stretch of glorious coastline, along with an accompanying new website explorebcp.co.uk for visitors to discover and plan their walking routes.

Sitting on the beautiful Dorset coastline, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole boast a plethora of hidden gems spanning fascinating wildlife, breathtaking coastal and country landscapes, intriguing museums, arts and culture attractions, welcoming hotels and self-catering accommodation options and more.

With six new themed, self-guided trails to choose from, amateur and expert walkers of all ages can discover some of the most iconic but also under-the-radar highlights of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole.

The beautifully-designed trail maps, illustrated by local artists, are available to download from explorebcp.co.uk and also available as printed copies alongside family activity sheets from tourism centres across the BCP area.

Discover the beauty and history of the Dorset coast with these six new walking itineraries:

Dorset Writers’ Trail: Dorset is as rich in literary heritage as it is in rugged natural beauty; follow in the footsteps of some of the UK’s best-loved writers and discover the landscapes that influenced them, including Jane Austen, Thomas Hardy, J.R.R. Tolkien, Enid Blyton, John le Carré and Mary Shelley.

Bournemouth Cultural Trail: Discover the architecture and historic landmarks of the coastal town of Bournemouth that tell the story of its journey from small, seaside spa resort in Victorian times to one of the UK’s most popular holiday haunts. The trail’s highlights include the Russell-Cotes Art Gallery & Museum housing a treasure-trove of global objets d’art and paintings, the iconic pier and the listed Lower Gardens that lead down to the sea. Approx route distance & time: 90 minutes / 3 km

Christchurch Cultural Trail: Tracing its origins back to a 7th century Saxon settlement, the imposing ruins of the castle date back to medieval times when its weekly market (still a feature on Mondays) and annual fair (visit in May for the Food Festival) made it a focal point for locals and visitors. Ten different chapters tell the town’s compelling history, key

landmarks include the Castle Ruins, Norman House, the 18th century High Street and bustling Quay. Approx route distance & time: 60 minutes / 1.7 km

Poole Discovery Trail: Learn about the notable people and places of Poole on this short trail that’s ideal for families. Discover its medieval quayside architecture, its smuggling past and royal connections. Not to be missed is Scalpen’s Court; in the 1640s it was occupied by the Parliamentarian Roundheads during the English Civil War against King Charles I, or the Antelope Inn, a watering hole fixture at Number 8, High Street since the 1500s. Approx route distance & time: 60 minutes / 1 km

Hengistbury Head Trail: Not only does this tranquil trail offer breath-taking views and stunning beaches but it takes visitors through 10,000 years of archaeology; its history dates back to the Paleolithic period. The landscape transformed through the ages with

hunter-gatherers, the onset of agriculture and Iron Age craft, its history traced in the visitor centre. This unique headline with views to the Isle of Wight and west to the Purbeck Hills, features more than 500 species of plants and 300 types of bird, small mammals and insects, alongside grazing cows and sheep. Approx route distance & time: 90 minutes / 3.6 km

Bournemouth Public Art Trail: Take a stroll around Bournemouth’s largest art gallery – the town centre; walls, pillars, and railings have all become canvases to some incredible public art pieces including sculpture, mosaic and murals, depicting the area through the ages as well as life through a modern lens.

Approx route distance & time: 120 minutes / 4km

The trails are designed for a wide range of abilities and ages. Some trail sections, but not all, are suitable for those with wheelchairs or mobility issues. Full accessibility information is available on the individual trail maps and website as well as at the local visitor information centres where trail maps are available.