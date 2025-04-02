Thailand’s vibrant wellness industry takes centre stage this May as the first-ever BEING Thailand takes place in Phuket.

BEING Thailand is a new B2B event designed to unite professionals across the wellness, hospitality, and tourism sectors.

The inaugural gathering is expected to attract more than 400 industry leaders and seeks to drive key conversations and innovation, bringing together a traditionally fragmented sector for an exchange of ideas and strategies.

BEING Thailand 2025 is a collaborative initiative of C9 Hotelworks, QUO Global, Mrs B Group, and supported by Dragonfly360.

That said, this unique event will focus on a dynamic agenda, including a two-hour mainstage session with industry leaders, hands-on workshops, and an exhibition of wellness products and services.

With regard to the impetus behind the event, C9 Hotelworks’ deputy managing director Viona Zhang explained: “Travel has evolved; today, people are seeking more than just vacation: they’re seeking purpose. Thailand, with its rich wellness offerings, is uniquely positioned to lead the global demand for transformative travel experiences.”

Deep-diving into wellness tourism

The forum’s structure will allow for deep dives into topics such as BEING Here, BEING Active, and BEING Different, offering attendees a chance to engage with bold ideas, fresh approaches, and new opportunities.

According to QUO Global’s director of operations and culture Paul Keen: “BEING Thailand marks the beginning of a new movement, where wellness blends with hospitality, spirituality, and science. It’s where businesses build genuine relationships, create positive energy, and push the boundaries of innovation.”

The event’s goal is to foster connections across a wide spectrum of the wellness industry, from traditional hotel spas to cutting-edge technologies.

Mrs B Group founder Sumi Soorian said: “Wellness is no longer just about fitness—it’s a holistic journey. BEING Thailand will showcase this expanded vision, integrating mindfulness, nutrition, and technology to create a comprehensive experience for all attendees.”

By fostering these connections, BEING Thailand 2025 aims to build a robust community of wellness professionals who can share knowledge and support the sector’s evolution.

For her part, Dragonfly360 founder Pranapda Phornprapha emphasised the importance of wellness in leadership.

As she puts it: “True leadership is rooted in wellness. When we nurture our minds and bodies, we lead with clarity, strength, and compassion.”

That said, the event will offer numerous opportunities for networking and idea exchange, making it a must-attend for anyone in the wellness, tourism, and hospitality industries.

Wellness tourism in Southeast Asia continues to change

As travel continues to evolve, wellness tourism has surged to the forefront with a rise in demand backed by figures from the Global Wellness Institute, reporting Thailand as the fastest-growing wellness economy worldwide in 2023.

The country’s wellness market grew by 28.4 percent to a total value of US$40.6 billion, largely driven by wellness tourism.

The sector saw a remarkable 119.5 percent year-on-year increase in revenue, with international wellness travellers spending an average of US$1,735 per trip, far outpacing domestic visitors.