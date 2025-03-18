Belmont Hotel Manila opened its fifth Lobby Art Exhibit, Hiraya: Crafted Visions by Josso Baldera last 27th February; the exhibition is ongoing until 20th April.

The exhibition marks a significant milestone in the hotel’s dedication to showcasing the richness of Filipino culture and supporting local artists.

Crafted Visions features the remarkable three-dimensional works of Josso Baldera, a young, talented artist whose pieces explore themes of life, nature, and the human experience.

Each sculpture serves as a powerful visual narrative, inviting audiences to reflect on the beauty and complexity of our world through the lens of Baldera’s creativity.

A portrait of a young artist

Baldera’s artistic journey began under the mentorship of the renowned artist Angelito Cacnio, with whom he apprenticed for nearly a decade.

During this time, he honed his craft, learning the intricacies of sculpture while developing his own unique style. His perseverance, coupled with his inherent talent, helped him transition from apprentice to artist, making him able to create pieces that are both visually stunning and deeply meaningful.

Baldera’s work has been featured in the book Alphabet of Filipino Contemporary Artists: Volume 2 by Lander P Blanza.

This is outstanding proof that the young artist’s work will continue to gain recognition for its depth and artistic significance.