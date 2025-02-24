As part of Megaworld Hotels and Resorts’ commitment to MEGreen sustainability initiatives, Belmont Hotel Manila and Savoy Hotel Manila are excited to announce their partnership for an innovative sustainable initiative designed to enhance sustainability in their shared spaces. This collaborative effort will unite dedicated teams from both hotels, fostering teamwork and creativity to improve communal areas and gardens.

As part of this initiative, the two hotels will engage in a unique seed exchange, promoting collaboration and the sharing of resources. The Savoy Hotel Manila (SHM) team plant Romaine Lettuce seeds at the Belmont Hotel Manila’s (BHM) property, while BHM will cultivate Chinese Kale and Red Amarante seeds at SHM’s rooftop garden. This exchange not only enriches the diversity of their gardens but also strengthens the bond between the teams as they work together towards a common goal.

The produce harvested from this initiative will be utilized as fresh ingredients in the hotels’ culinary offerings, enhancing the farm-to-table experience for guests and showcasing their commitment to local sourcing.

By working together, both hotels aim to create vibrant, eco-friendly environments that enhance the aesthetic appeal of their spaces while promoting sustainable practices. This initiative not only reflects their dedication to environmental stewardship but also serves as an inspiration for guests and the local community to embrace responsible, eco-conscious behaviors.