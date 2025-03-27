Now open and welcoming guests, Best Western DHA Hanna Mall Quetta forms part of a major new mixed-use development. Travelers can stay in complete comfort with a choice of 25 spacious rooms and suites, all fully equipped with modern and comfortable amenities.

“We are delighted to start welcoming guests to Best Western DHA Hanna Mall Quetta, which marks the start of an exciting new era of world-class hospitality in this major city. An integral part of the new DHA Hanna Mall complex, I am confident this outstanding property will become one of the most popular places to stay, meet, shop and dine in Quetta,” said Olivier Berrivin, Vice President – APAC, BWH Hotels.

This contemporary hotel also features extensive facilities for business and leisure, including an all-day dining restaurant, a lobby lounge, state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga studio, and business center. The five meeting rooms will enable companies to conduct professional conferences, and all guests will enjoy the convenience of direct access to the Hanna Mall retail complex.

The hotel is conveniently situated on the outskirts of the city, and easily accessible via National Highway 25. It is approximately 20km from Quetta’s historic center and 10km from Quetta International Airport, which offers direct connections to and from major cities including Dubai, Jeddah, Karachi and Lahore.

Best Western DHA Hanna Mall Quetta becomes BWH Hotels’ fifth property in Pakistan, following the group’s popular Best Western Premier hotels in Lahore and Islamabad and two new Best Western properties in Rawalpindi and Gujranwala. It also marks the first internationally-branded hotel in the city of Quetta, a vibrant regional commercial hub which is home to more than one million people.

With five hotels now operating and several more in the pipeline, BWH Hotels is one of the leading hotel operators in Pakistan.