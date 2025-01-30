BWH Hotels announces the opening of Best Western Hotel Rawalpindi Central, marking its debut in one of Pakistan’s most prestigious areas, the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

“Rawalpindi is a captivating travel destination offering a blend of historical, cultural, and natural attractions. We want to provide travellers in one of Pakistan’s key destinations with a choice of outstanding properties to meet their needs for business, leisure, and events. We look forward to welcoming our visitors to this hotel, including our esteemed local guests, a new generation of global explorers, and Best Western Rewards® members who may be discovering the wonders of Pakistan for the first time,” said Olivier Berrivin, Vice President – APAC, BWH Hotels.

Conveniently located close to the Soan River and only 38 kms from Islamabad International Airport, this contemporary property will become one of the first internationally-branded hotels in Rawalpindi – a major city of more than 2.4 million people in Pakistan’s Punjab province. The hotel is surrounded by retail malls, businesses and educational centers. The UNESCO World Heritage-listed ancient city of Taxila and the government offices of Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital city, are just a short drive away.

Best Western Hotel Rawalpindi Central provides exceptional accommodations and facilities for business and leisure travelers. The 100 stylish rooms are spacious and fully equipped with modern amenities, including complimentary Wi-Fi and cable TV channels. Guests can enjoy daily breakfast and all-day local and international cuisine at the stylish onsite restaurant.

The hotel is set to become a popular venue for corporate meetings and special events, including weddings. Its function spaces can host up to 200 people and are supported by the latest audiovisual technology, catering, and other professional services.

Best Western Hotel Rawalpindi Central is BWH Hotels’ third property in Pakistan, following its existing Best Western Premier® branded hotels in Lahore and Islamabad. With several more properties scheduled to open in the coming months, BWH Hotels is set to become one of the leading international hotel operators in this key South Asian nation.