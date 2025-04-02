Bhutan calls for trainers for its massive youth training programme

With Bhutan rising as a global destination, the country has launched a transformative initiative that aims to equip young Bhutanese with the necessary skills for over 157 disciplines, including tourism and hospitality.

The De-Suung Skilling Programme (DSP) invites global trainers and industry experts to join its mission to enhance capabilities, boost confidence, and create economic opportunities for Bhutan’s youth.

By collaborating with international trainers, DSP aims to introduce global expertise, best practices, and innovation, bridging the gap between talent and opportunity while fostering long-term career development.

The programme offers training in a diverse range of industries, from construction and building services to culinary arts, tourism, hospitality, agriculture, and creative fields.

Training areas include plumbing, carpentry, masonry, and mechanical fitting within construction, while the culinary sector focuses on international cuisine, food and dairy processing, bakery and pastry, as well as restaurant management.

Tourism and hospitality skills include foreign language instruction, concierge services, and bartending.

The programme also extends to beauty and wellness, covering spa therapy, advanced hair and beauty treatments, and nail art.

Why apply to become a DSP trainer?

The DSP offers a rare chance to make a tangible impact on young lives while experiencing Bhutan’s unique cultural landscape.

Trainers play a vital role in shaping the future of Bhutanese youth by equipping them with industry-relevant skills and professional confidence.

The programme offers a fully immersive cultural experience, allowing trainers to explore Bhutan’s rich heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and deep-rooted traditions.

To support trainers during their time in Bhutan, the programme provides fully furnished accommodation, monthly remuneration ranging from US$800 to 2,000, as well as return economy class flights to and from Bhutan, visas, and flexible training dates.

Bhutan’s daily Sustainable Development Fees will also be taken care of.

That said, the DSP seeks experienced professionals and educators who have industry expertise, relevant certifications, and a strong command of English, as it serves as the primary medium of instruction.

Trainers should have excellent interpersonal skills, adaptability to different cultural environments, and a passion for mentoring and skills development.