Bhutan Spirit Sanctuary, the first and only all-inclusive wellness retreat in Paro, invites world-weary travellers to experience the country’s unique healing traditions at its One-Day Wellness Retreat.

Now available to outside guests, this exclusive retreat offers a rare opportunity to immerse yourself in the healing traditions of Bhutanese wellness, even if one isn’t staying at the Sanctuary.

Bhutan is renowned for its breathtaking landscapes and spiritual serenity, and at Bhutan Spirit Sanctuary, one can complement their journey with a day of deep relaxation and rejuvenation.

Rooted in Traditional Bhutanese Medicine, this holistic retreat is designed to restore balance to the mind, body, and spirit.

This unique offering includes the following:

Revitalising Yoga : A gentle 30-minute session to stretch and awaken your body and mind.

Singing Bowl Meditation : A 30-minute sound healing experience to promote deep relaxation.

Nourishing Cuisine : A four-course, chef-prepared lunch using locally sourced, fresh healthy produce.

Therapeutic Ku Nye Massage : A 60-minute full-body treatment rooted in ancient Bhutanese traditions.

Herbal Healing Therapy : A choice of hot oil or herbal compression therapy for 15 minutes.

Exclusive Sanctuary Access : Enjoy the sauna, steam room, infinity pool, sundeck terrace with spectacular mountain views and gym.

Farewell Mocktail A refreshing conclusion to your day of wellness and tranquility.

An exquisite retreat

Nestled in the Neyphu Valley, the Sanctuary is an oasis of peace.

From the moment you step through its golden gate, you are welcomed into an atmosphere of stillness and renewal.

Begin your journey with a personalised consultation with a Traditional Bhutanese Medicine doctor, followed by a full day of immersive wellness experiences, from yoga and meditation to therapeutic treatments harnessing the healing power of over 100 natural herbs.

Whether you seek physical renewal, mental clarity, or spiritual peace, the One-Day Wellness Retreat at Bhutan Spirit Sanctuary is an invitation to centre yourself, breathe, slow down, and reconnect, as you embrace the profound healing essence of Bhutan.