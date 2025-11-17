Bhutan’s Drukair signs partnership with Amadeus

Bhutan’s national flag-carrier Drukair, Royal Bhutan Airlines recently announced that its inventory will soon be available through global travel tech solutions provider Amadeus.

This partnership will significantly enhance the airline's global reach and provide travel agents worldwide with seamless access to Drukair's flight services.

Drukair CEO Tandi Wangchuk said: "Partnering with Amadeus opens new horizons for Drukair and Bhutan. This collaboration allows us to connect with more travelers around the world, offering seamless access to our flights. We look forward to leveraging this partnership to drive growth and strengthen our presence on the global travel map.”

Amadeus’ managing director in the Asia Pacific Javier Laforgue likewise declared: "Amadeus is proud to be Drukair's first distribution partner as it seeks to expand its global reach. We strive to offer our network of travel sellers comprehensive travel content, and Bhutan is an exceptional destination that more people will now be able to reach. Asia Pacific continues to be a growth engine for the global travel industry, and this agreement will further power its growth.”

Making a difference for an emergent airline

Through this collaboration, Drukair's fares, schedules, and inventory will be accessible on the Amadeus Travel Platform, reaching travel agencies worldwide.

Travel sellers in India, Thailand, Singapore, Nepal, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates, Australia, United Kingdom, Germany, and France will be able to issue tickets with further global rollout slated for 2026.

The partnership with Amadeus marks a key milestone in Drukair's growth strategy, aligning with its vision to expand accessibility, enhance customer experience, and integrate seamlessly into the global travel ecosystem.

Drukair will go live with Amadeus travel sellers shortly, though exact dates and market availability are expected to be announced later.

With Amadeus, Drukair is ready to welcome more travelers to Bhutan, where every journey is as extraordinary as the destination itself.