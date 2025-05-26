Birmingham Airport (BHX) is preparing to welcome 466,363 passengers travelling through the airport for the bank holiday and half term break an increase of 9%.

The shorter break within the half term of the bank holiday from Friday 23rd to Monday 26th June will see over 189,594 will travel through, an increase of 9% on last year.

Antalya, Alicante, Palma de Mallorca, Dubai and Amsterdam are the top five routes for this period of travel heavily bolstered by new routes to Milan, Brussels and Bologna.

Al Titterington, Terminal Operations Director of Birmingham Airport commenting on the half term holidays said: “Nearly 470,000 passengers will travel through Birmingham Airport this half term for getaways.

“This year will be our busiest ever for passenger travel and we are ensuring we are ready for this, with investments in terminal facilities and having recently announced our biggest ever capital investment programme to date. This programme of works ties in with recent infrastructure investments in security, with a further two lanes added to ensure we can screen around 1600 passengers per hour, resulting in improved customer service.”

Whilst the airport will be busy BHX reminds customers jetting off to follow its instructions for a smooth transition through the airport:

Top Tips for Customers for the Easter getaway:

Only liquids, pastes and gels, in containers up to 100ml should be left in hand luggage during the security search. No liquid bottles above 100ml can be carried in hand luggage.

All electrical items to remain in hand luggage during the security search.

Please ensure any aluminium/metal bottles/flasks are emptied in advance of security. Refill stations are available once through security and are free of charge.

When going through security, please ensure all items are out of pockets including phones, keys, coins, and tissues etc. Watches can be left on, but please be prepared to remove belts and shoes if requested.

Each airline has its own check in time. Customers are reminded to turn up in line with when their check in opens. This detail can be found on their booking.

Customers travelling with Jet2 or TUI can drop their bags off the day before with the twilight service for flights departing before 12pm. Please check with the relevant airline for specific drop off times.

Please ensure all personal belongings including luggage are kept with you at all times in the airport.

Check in Zones in the terminal:

➡Zone A for Jet2

➡Zone D for Emirates

➡Zones B & C for all other airlines