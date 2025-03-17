Bicol Region to attract more tourists with a slew of exciting events

The Philippine Department of Tourism (DOT) announced that the Bicol Region is organising a number of exciting events to attract more tourists.

The initiatives were announced at the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas event held in Legazpi City last 6th March.

As part of the region’s tourism plan, Bicol aims to attract 8.5 million tourists by 2028.

The DOT plans to translate these tourist arrivals into PHP 34.5 billion in tourism revenue and create 15 percent more employment opportunities in the region.

Surf’s up

According to DOT regional director Herbie Aguas, a Surfing Summit will be hosted in the province, potentially drawing in both professional and amateur surfers from the country’s popular surfing locations.

Aguas confidently said: “Every surfer from Siargao, La Union, and Zambales will be coming over.”

The event will run from July to December at several beaches in the province, including Bagasbas Beach in Camarines Norte, Gubat Beach in Sorsogon, and Baras Beach in Catanduanes.

Dive right in

In addition, authorities are planning a diving festival on Ticao Island in Masbate, a location famed for its coral gardens.

Aguas pointed out that this DOT flagship project aims to open up more dive sites since the waters in Bicol are exceptionally beautiful.

He said: “Divers will take photographs, which will be great for promoting Bicol.”

The regional director added that the DOT aims to replicate the success of dive sites in Anilao, Batangas, and the islands of Malapascua and Moalboal in Cebu in the Bicol Region.

The aforementioned locations contributed to the country’s PHP 75 billion in tourist revenues over the past year.

For the 2025 dry season, the Bicol Region will also offer a river tourism experience inspired by the Loboc River cruise in the Central Philippine province of Bohol.

The cruise will be offered at the Talisay River and the Bato River in Catanduanes.