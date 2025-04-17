Bintan, Indonesia, is fast becoming a hotspot for experiential travel, with an active calendar of exciting events designed to entice travelers seeking unique getaways. As part of this vibrant momentum, the 3rd edition of the Bintan Regatta invites sailing enthusiasts and leisure seekers alike to experience the island’s charm through sport, sea and celebration from 18 to 21 April 2025.

Organised by Bintan Resorts and the Changi Sailing Club, the regatta is open to all keelboats. The event features up to six races spread over two action-packed days, offering fun yet competitive sailing against the stunning backdrop of the picturesque Bintan Island. From seasoned racers to casual cruisers, all sailors are welcome to participate.

(Bintan Regatta and Jong Race Festival 2025)

Adding to the excitement, this year’s regatta will be held alongside the Jong Festival, celebrating one of Bintan’s oldest and most cherished traditions – Perahu Jong. Visitors will get the chance to witness vibrant mini sailboat races and participate in hands-on activities such as building, painting and learning to sail these beautifully crafted model boats. The Jong festival not only adds a unique cultural flavour to the regatta weekend but also reflects the island’s deep-rooted maritime history.

Bintan Resorts, renowned for its pristine beaches, world-class stays and immersive cultural offerings, continues to elevate the island’s appeal through thoughtfully curated experiences like the Bintan

Regatta and Jong Festival. Whether you are a competitive sailor, a culture enthusiast or an experiential tourist, the 3rd edition of this vibrant event promises an unforgettable way to discover Bintan’s distinctive blend of adventure, heritage and coastal charm.