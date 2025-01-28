The Bird Education Society for Travel & Tourism (Bird Academy) has been accredited as an Aviation Security Training Institute (ASTI) by the Directorate General, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India. This prestigious accreditation authorizes Bird Academy to conduct BCAS-endorsed Aviation Security (AvSec) training programs, including:

AvSec Induction Training (5 Days)

AvSec Basic Training (14 Days)

AvSec Basic Refresher Training (3 Days)

Conducted as per the National Civil Aviation Security Training Programme (NCASTP 2024), these programs are designed to prepare aviation security personnel with critical skills, ensuring the highest industry standards.

R.N. Choubey, IAS (Retd. Secretary, Civil Aviation) congratulated Team Bird Academy through a video message and said, “The launch of ASTI marks a significant milestone, not just for Bird Group but for the entire aviation security ecosystem in India. Known for their unmatched standards in the aviation sector, the Bird Group is now poised to set new benchmarks in training and innovation. Under the visionary leadership of Mrs. Radha Bhatia and her dedicated team, I am confident that ASTI, Bird Academy will not only stand out as a center of excellence but will soon rise to be the premier aviation security training institute in the country, serving as a model for others to emulate. This initiative will undoubtedly strengthen our nation’s aviation security framework and inspire a new era of professional excellence.”

M.T. Baig, Senior Advisor, Aviation Security, Bird Group inspired the batch of students present there with his experiences and shared that nowadays private security agencies are being deployed at the airports to perform non-core aviation security functions and access control duties at the entry point of the airports as well as check in area. Hence, these personnel are required to undergo certain AVSEC training approved by regulatory authorities, who can be trained at this state-of-the-art facility.

Syed Sarosh Khushbakht, Sr. Manager-Head-ASTI, Bird Academy and Vineetha G., Manager – Training, Bird Academy shared the pride of having the ASTI accreditation as a new feather in the cap and said that this will align with the vision of BESTT of creating deeper synergies with global aviation.

On this occasion, Radha Bhatia, the visionary Chairperson of Bird Group said, “Since the last 5 decades Bird Group has stayed deeply entrenched and committed towards the progress of the Indian aviation and travel industry. Bird Academy has served on the frontlines since more than 27 years by offering meaningful, gainful education and skilling, as a result of which thousands of its alumni are today successful professionals who are further contributing towards the industry’s growth. In the aviation industry, security is of paramount importance. The ASTI is indeed a promise of excellence. We are immensely grateful to BCAS for their invaluable trust in us and for this accreditation. It makes us want to soar even higher.”

Benefits of Accreditation:

Delivering BCAS recognized AVSEC (Aviation Security) training for a secure aviation ecosystem.

Bridging skill gaps in aviation security and empowering professionals.

Providing accessible, high-quality security training to aviation personnel.

Offering BCAS certified credentials for greater employability.

Bird Academy (BESTT), the educational division of the esteemed Bird Group, boasts of decades of excellence in aviation training and skill development. Recognized for its industry-aligned programs and outstanding placement record, it has established itself as a trusted leader in aviation, travel, and tourism education. The addition of BCAS-accredited ASTI training to Bird Academy’s portfolio marks a significant step in its commitment to delivering high-quality training. This inclusion ensures the provision of mandatory aviation security training to relevant professionals, further strengthening its mission to uphold industry standards and enhance professional competencies.