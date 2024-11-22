Luxury and environmentally friendly establishment Birkin International Hotel was recognised as the Lifestyle Hotel of the Year – Malaysia at the prestigious TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2024 – Malaysia for its success in welcoming guests to a world of relaxation with its unique amenities.

Located at the heart of Klebang, Melaka, Malaysia, the 5-star hotel faces the Straits of Malacca. It features the biggest rooms in town with 526 rooms, ranging up to 83 square-meter, all with sea-facing balconies.

At the same time, it highlights several facilities, including swimming pools for both adults and children, playgrounds and kid’s club area – the biggest in hotels in Melaka, a high-end gymnasium, a 5-star spa, and cafes.

Birkin International Hotel has also implemented several green initiatives, such as the zero use of plastic, paperless stay experience, amenities with biodegradable and chemical-free elements, recycling policy, use of electric vehicles, commitment to local suppliers, rainwater collection felicities, F&B greenhouse, zero food waste policy and food bank, hiring talents with disabilities, and its commitment to Air and Odor Management (AOM) system.

The hotel also committed to ensuring their food safety and received certifications such as the Halal certification and the Global Sustainable Tourism Council’s development and management of sustainability practices.

These initiatives are in line with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations on zero poverty, zero hunger, life below water, and life on land.

The inaugural TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards Malaysia honours top travel companies that have consistently pushed boundaries within the industry and elevated customer experiences through innovative technologies, sustainable practices, and unparalleled services.

