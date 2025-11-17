Birmingham Airport greenhouse gases report reveals record reduction in emissions 

Birmingham Airport (BHX) scaled down its carbon emissions by 8% in 2024/25, as the regional transport hub levels up efforts to become net zero by 2033. The figure, which marks the airport’s highest annual reduction in emissions for a full operational year, was announced in the airport’s annual Greenhouse Gas Emissions Report which outlines BHX’s progress in tackling its carbon footprint.

Commenting on the publication of the report, Tom Denton, Head of Sustainability, said: “We’re delighted to share our annual Greenhouse Gas Emissions Report, which clearly highlights the incredible progress that we have made over the past year in reducing our carbon emissions. 2024/25 was our biggest emissions reduction for a full operational year to date – a significant achievement that is illustrative of our ongoing work to transition to more renewable energy sources. Looking ahead, we will shortly be publishing our new Sustainability Strategy which will outline how we will be doubling down on our efforts to achieve net zero status by 2033"

Published on the airport’s website, the report highlights the significant strides that the regional transport hub has made over the past two years in proactively reducing its operational emissions ahead of its pledged net zero deadline of 2033 Notable developments include the installation of the UK’s largest airside solar farm which has generated 100% of the airport’s required energy during peak daytime conditions. In recognition of its ongoing efforts to reduce Scope 3 emissions generated by third-party partners, BHX also achieved Carbon Accreditation Level 3 for the third year in a row.

The record reduction follows the airport’s recent announcement of a successful HVO fuel trial in ground vehicles across the site. Produced entirely from renewable waste materials, HVO is a diesel-like biofuel that significantly limits excessive air pollution and reduces carbon emissions by 90%. Several other UK airports have adopted HVO as a sustainable alternative to diesel due to its significant environmental advantages.