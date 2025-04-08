Birmingham Airport (BHX) is preparing for its busiest Easter holiday on record with an expected 15% increase in customers year-on-year, with over 650,000 passengers set to travel through over the Easter break.

Dubai, Antalya, Alicante and Palma de Mallorca baskets are amongst the top destinations for the holidays with passengers jetting off for spring sunshine. Amsterdam, Istanbul and Paris are the most popular picks for Easter city breaks.

The airport remains on track for its busiest year ever and has recently announced a series of significant investments to enhance customer service amidst a period of record growth. In March, a further two state-of-the-art passenger screening lanes were unveiled, increasing the airports capacity to screen around 3,600 passengers per hour. This week, Birmingham Airport also revealed plans to invest a further £10 million into the development of an additional outbound baggage carousel in the North Terminal, as well as a reconfiguration and expansion of the south immigration area. Both changes will result in an improved customer experience with the potential for faster processing times.

Ahead of the Easter break, Birmingham Airport is issuing some top tips for customers to ensure a ‘cracking’ travel experience.

Al Titterington, Terminal Operations Director of Birmingham Airport said: “We are preparing for our busiest Easter holiday getaway on record with many passengers jetting off to enjoy the spring holidays.

“Since last Easter we have invested in our security area to ensure ease and simplicity for our customers travelling through the airport. Our security hall that opened in June last year, was further complemented with a further two screening machines, enabling large electricals to stay in hand luggage, but more importantly allows liquids in containers under 100ml to remain in bags too.

“Our colleagues will be on hand in the terminal to assist customers on their way through the airport. However, we encourage all to look at our website for the latest guidance on travel.”

Top Tips for Customers for the Easter getaway:

Creme eggs are a popular choice for many passengers and are permitted to be carried in hand luggage. However, please do avoid gift-wrapping any eggs or gifts as our security staff may have to unwrap items to fully screen them.

Please leave all compliant liquids and electricals in your hand luggage.

Customers should follow these instructions:

Only liquids, pastes and gels, in containers up to 100ml should be left in hand luggage during the security search. No liquid bottles above 100ml can be carried in hand luggage.

Please ensure any aluminium/metal bottles/flasks are emptied in advance of security. Refill stations are available once through security and are free of charge.

When going through security, please ensure all items are out of pockets including phones, keys, coins, and tissues etc. Watches can be left on, but please be prepared to remove belts and shoes if requested.

Each airline has its own check in time. Customers are reminded to turn up in line with when their check in opens. This detail can be found on their booking.

Customers travelling with Jet2 or TUI can drop their bags off the day before with the twilight service for flights departing before 12pm. Please check with the relevant airline for specific drop off times.

Please ensure all personal belongings including luggage are kept with you at all times in the airport.

Check in Zones in the terminal:

➡Zone A for Jet2

➡Zone D for Emirates

➡Zones B & C for all other airlines