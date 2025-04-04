This week Blenheim Palace, UNESCO World Heritage Site and award-winning Oxfordshire attraction, marked a historic milestone – the 75th anniversary of its opening to the public. Since welcoming its first visitors in 1950, Blenheim Palace has remained a beacon of heritage, culture, and architectural excellence. The celebrations on this momentous occasion included recreating a piece of its history – and unveiling part of its future.

Highlight of the anniversary celebrations was the official unveiling of the highly-anticipated Rooftop View platform, which will open to the public in May. This one-of-a-kind experience enables visitors for the first time ever to enjoy unbeatable panoramic views of the iconic Capability Brown landscape. The first of its kind in the 75 year history of the attraction, visitors will get 306 degree access to marvel at breathtaking views beyond Woodstock.

Broadcaster and design expert Kevin McCloud had the honour of inaugurating the new Rooftop View platform, which is only available for a limited time due to the pioneering £12m roof restoration project.

Blenheim Palace first opened to the public 75 years ago in 1950, in order to fund extensive spot repairs to the central roof areas; primarily above the Great Hall and Saloon. These repairs are now at the end of their life. This latest vital project is expected to be completed in 2026, ensuring the Palace’s legacy for future generations.

In a tribute to the past, Blenheim Palace also invited visitors and the local community to come along and recreate the iconic queue photograph taken on its opening day 75 years ago – standing in the same spot where history was made. Employees, visitors, and members of the public joined together to capture this special moment.

As part of the celebrations, Blenheim Palace is also showcasing a stunning 7ft floral display in honour of its anniversary, providing a perfect backdrop for commemorative visitor photos.

Designed to showcase the landmark like never before, the once-in-a-lifetime Rooftop View features alongside a host of new experiences, events and things to see and do this year. New attractions include Life Below Stairs, an immersive experience encouraging visitors to go below the Palace and step back in history into the historically significant original working kitchens as well as Family Treasures to journey through some of the grandest rooms to unlock in the private apartments following in the footsteps of dukes, duchesses and their illustrious guests.