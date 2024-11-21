bnetwork, a SaaS accommodation management company specialising in large-scale B2B events across EMEA and globally, has released a new report, Sustainable Hospitality: Understanding the Priorities of Today’s Event Attendees, based on insights from nearly 700 respondents (event attendees) across diverse industries, including advertising, media, healthcare, technology and retail.

This research highlights the rising demand for genuine, ethical and sustainable practices in the hospitality sector, particularly in event accommodations. Findings reveal a clear shift towards the ethical treatment of people as a priority, actionable ecological measures and transparent communication, as the industry seeks to move beyond superficial greenwashing.

“Today’s event attendees expect more than promises — they are looking for meaningful commitments and integrity from the hospitality sector,” says Stéphane Filone, Co-Founder of bnetwork. “The findings make it clear that prioritising people, taking actionable steps towards environmental responsibility and providing transparent communication are not only ethical imperatives but also strategic opportunities for hotels and venues.”

The survey respondents were reached through bnetwork’s own channels and their affiliations with prominent industry organisers including RX Global, EASL (European Association for the Study of the Liver), Vitafoods Europe, Integrated Systems Europe, Diversified Communications and TFWA (Tax Free World Association).

The report reveals three core issues that matter most to event attendees:

People-first Priorities: Fair and ethical treatment of employees as well as guests’ accessibility and inclusivity remain a top priority for attendees, who see it as integral to building a brand’s credibility and fostering trust. Meaningful Ecological Actions: Attendees are drawn to hotels and venues that go beyond superficial sustainability claims, they are looking for impactful initiatives in energy and water conservation, waste reduction and resource preservation. Trust and Transparency: Clear, honest communication around sustainability practices is essential to avoiding the perception of greenwashing. More than a third of respondents consider transparency a priority, directly linking it to placing their trust in a brand.

Key Recommendations for Hospitality Leaders:

For venues and hotels seeking to align with the priorities of event attendees, the report recommends a focus on transparent CSR communication, genuine ecological action with measurable impacts, cost-effective sustainable practices and prioritising comfort for guests while implementing sustainable initiatives.