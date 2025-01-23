The Lodge, Sir Richard Branson’s luxurious mountain chalet in Verbier, is offering guests looking for a last-minute snowy escape the opportunity to book individual rooms during select dates between now and the end of the season. Individual stay weeks provide a unique opportunity for those wishing to experience the all-inclusive alpine paradise in smaller, more intimate groups whilst enjoying all the luxuries of a fully catered chalet. Guests who book an Individual Stay for two nights or longer this winter will also benefit from an exclusive 25% saving..

The Lodge Individual Stay Weeks include:

26th January – 2nd February 2025

5th – 15th March 2025

– 15 March 2025 26th March – 21st April 2025

Alternatively, for those seeking the ultimate tailor-made experience, exclusive use of the entire chalet, sleeping up to 18 adults and six children, is also available this season for a minimum stay of two nights. The option for shorter exclusive use stays makes The Lodge the ideal accommodation for both weekends on the slopes and longer leisurely retreats to this renowned corner of the Swiss Alps.

The Lodge offers an all-inclusive service during all stays, ensuring a truly luxurious and carefree experience. Alongside its nine stunning suites and children’s bunkroom, the chalet features a nine-metre indoor swimming pool, indoor and outdoor hot tubs, steam room, gym and a spa treatment rooms. Its friendly, highly skilled team includes Michelin-trained chefs who serve Swiss and International locally sourced cuisine, ranging from delicious family style meals to 4-course gourmet feasts, depending on the guest’s requests.

Children staying at The Lodge can enjoy a range of fun activities too, including treasure hunts, kiddie discos, sledging, snowman-building competitions, and ski lessons with top instructors.

Nestled just 250 metres from the main Médran lift station, The Lodge truly boasts a prime location in Verbier, renowned for some of the best skiing terrain in Europe where conditions have been excellent this season. Verbier not only caters for all levels of skier but also offers a wide range of snow-based activities to suit every guest, from snowboarding to snowshoeing and paragliding. With 34 lifts available, including the Funispace enclosed cable car, which can accommodate 30 passengers, and the jumbo cable car from Tortin to Gentianes, there is no shortage of options for exploring the area.

Individual stays at The Lodge start from CHF 1,300 per room per night on an all-inclusive basis. This rate includes luxury accommodation, all meals, snacks, all drinks (including top-quality wine and house champagne), a dedicated team, and local taxes. A two-night minimum stay applies.

Exclusive use of the entire nine-bedroom chalet starts from CHF 29,930 per night on an all-inclusive basis. This rate includes private use of the luxury accommodation, all meals, snacks, drinks (including top-quality wine and house champagne), a dedicated team, and local taxes. A minimum stay of two nights also applies.