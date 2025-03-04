Booking.com and the Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on promoting the Maldives as a premier travel destination. This partnership will leverage Booking.com’s global reach and marketing expertise to showcase the islands’ stunning natural beauty, vibrant culture and diverse experiences, and to drive increased tourism to the entire region.

The MoU, effective from March 1, 2025 until March 1, 2027, outlines a collaborative framework between Booking.com and MMPRC, for several joint initiatives, campaigns and strategic partnerships. These eff orts will focus on increasing tourist arrivals through innovative marketing, enhancing the visibility of Maldives’ tourism off erings on Booking.com, developing joint marketing campaigns, conducting skill-building workshops for accommodation providers and promoting sustainable tourism practices.

CEO & MD of MMPRC, Ibrahim Shiuree, said: “The partnership with Booking.com is a crucial step in showcasing the Maldives’ beauty and diversity globally, particularly highlighting our unique attractions beyond the traditional appeal. By leveraging Booking.com’s extensive network and digital marketing, we aim to significantly boost visitor numbers and drive tourism growth. This collaboration will also enable us to reach a broader, global audience, effectively positioning the Maldives as a multifaceted destination.”

Booking.com will contribute to the partnership by providing supply chain optimization training to accommodation partners and MMPRC staff , supporting MMPRC’s marketing campaigns with engaging promotional activities, sharing travel trend insights (in compliance with data privacy regulations) to inform promotional strategies. Furthermore, Booking.com will provide input to MMPRC for its destination marketing initiatives and actively promote sustainable tourism practices in line with MMPRC’s goals.

Santosh Kumar, Country Manager, India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia at Booking.com said “We are delighted to partner with MMPRC to promote the Maldives as a premier travel destination. The Maldives off ers an unparalleled travel experience, and we are committed to leveraging our platform and resources to showcase its unique attractions to travellers worldwide. We are particularly excited to support local accommodation partners through training and skill-building initiatives, which will contribute to the long-term sustainability of the Maldivian tourism sector.”