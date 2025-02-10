C9 Hotelworks and Delivering Asia recently held a special tourism and hospitality event in Manila wherein the possibility of branded residences boosting both tourism and hospitality was discussed.

This forum was attended by over 100 industry leaders and featured speakers like Lee Lin, regional director for the Asia Pacific for Nobu Hospitality, and Tajara Leisure and Hospitality Group president and CEO Cyndy Tan Jarabata.

C9 Hotelworks managing director Bill Barnett remarked: “We believe that Manila has all the potential to evolve into a global playground city. Its regional accessibility, diverse entertainment options, and rich lifestyle offerings make it a prime candidate for the growing demand in luxury residences.”

The integration of branded residences into the Philippines’ tourism and hospitality landscape is already making waves, with international hospitality groups such as The Ascott Limited spearheading the development of luxury residential offerings.

With luxury real estate markets thriving in key destinations across the region, the Philippines stands poised to benefit from this growth.

The rise of branded residences, combined with world-class hotel and resort offerings, will further elevate the country’s status as a prime location for both international travelers and investors.

As tourism continues to drive growth in the country, the fusion of branded residences and hospitality sets the stage for the Philippines to become an even more compelling choice for travelers and investors, positioning it as one of the most exciting destinations in Asia for the coming decades.

Changing the game in playground cities

World capitals like Manila are increasingly becoming “playground cities,” following in the footsteps of other cosmopolitan hubs such as Bangkok, Miami, and Dubai.

These cities have successfully combined luxury real estate with the region’s vibrant entertainment, sports, gaming, and lifestyle offerings.

The Ascott, in particular, has been a pioneer in branded residences in the Philippines for over two decades and is confident that these properties will cater to an increasing demand for high-end, serviced living spaces.

Saowarin Chanprakaisi, The Ascott Limited’s vice-president for business development, said: “We are fully committed to the Philippines in the long term. Our brands, including Somerset, Citadines, and now Oakwood, bring international expertise and world-class services that align perfectly with the expectations of buyers looking for top-tier branded residences. As the market matures, these residences will add a unique dimension to the country’s growing tourism and hospitality sectors.”