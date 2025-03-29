In light of the devastating earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7that hit Myanmar and parts of Thailand on Friday, 28th March, Intrepid Foundation will match donations up to AU$100,000 to bring urgent aid to those affected by the disaster.

The Foundation is the corporate social responsibility arm of Intrepid Travel and executives from both entities have a long and heartfelt history with Myanmar.

Mike Stewart, Intrepid Travel’s regional general manager for Southeast Asia, said: “The Intrepid Foundation sprung into action immediately and its Myanmar Earthquake Appeal is now raising funds for emergency aid on the ground in Myanmar. If you are in a position to donate or share, please do. The people of Myanmar need us more than ever. Your support means a lot to us and the people of Myanmar.”

Foundation general manager Biheng Zhang declared that now is the time for the global community, especially fellow professionals in the travel and tourism sectors, to step in and provide support.

Zhang said: “The impact of the earthquake in Myanmar is severe. Although we’re not currently travelling in Myanmar, the country continues to hold a special place in Intrepid’s heart. I appeal to our global travelling community: those who’ve been to Myanmar in the past or who have simply visited the region. Your support at these times can bring critical aid to the thousands of families at a time they need it most.”

To know more and send assistance to the Intrepid Foundation’s Myanmar Earthquake Appeal, log on to https://www.theintrepidfoundation.org/t/myanmar-earthquake-appeal.