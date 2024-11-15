Brilliant by Langham collaborates with four airlines for new points conversion programme

Langham Hospitality Group (LHG)’s loyalty and experiences platform Brilliant by Langham presents its new points-to-miles conversion programme Have a Brilliant Flight.

Launched today, 15th November, in collaboration with four major airlines, this programme will provide Brilliant’s esteemed members with an enhanced travel experience by allowing them to convert their accumulated membership points to airline miles for any of the four prestigious carriers.

Partner airlines for the programme are Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines, Air China, and China Eastern Airlines.

Since the launch of Brilliant early this year, members have been able to experience personalised and captivating journeys across 33 participating hotels under LHG’s renowned brands, and this new programme empowers members to enjoy even more through external rewards.

To celebrate the launch of the programme, LHG is introducing a limited-time ‘Bonus Miles’ offer for members to earn extra miles.

Members who carry out their points-to-miles conversion for the first time during the promotional period will automatically receive an extra reward of up to 1,000 miles, based on their airline of choice.

Rewards are limited, with each airline offering a quota of 2,000 spots for Brilliant members, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

This offer will enrich future travels for all and is available from 15 November 2024 to 31 January 2025.

Empowering members

LHG senior vice-president of sales and marketing Lawrence Ng remarked: “We are thrilled to introduce this benefit for our valued Brilliant members, empowering them to elevate their rewards and add a new level of brilliance to their journeys. This key milestone marks our commitment to enriching member experiences through airline partnerships with four leading airlines that represent the world’s three major airline alliances, Oneworld, SkyTeam, and Star Alliance.”

Ng added that, by doing so, LHG offers Brilliant members unprecedented flexibility and choice in how they utilise their points for a more rewarding travel experience.

How to Have a Brilliant Flight

Designed as a rewards system for loyal customers, Brilliant aims to recognise every guest who creates cherished memories at the group’s renowned hotels, spa and dining venues.

Guests can sign up for Brilliant for free and earn award points for their stays and use of amenities.

Brilliant offers bespoke experiential offerings based on members’ preferences, member-only room rates and more, allowing them to further boost benefits by rising up through membership tiers.

With the launch of the ‘Have a Brilliant Flight’ programme, members can now also convert their points to airline miles based on their frequent flyer programme of choice.