British travelers preparing for the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) rollout will benefit from a six-month grace period, allowing entry into EU countries even without the new visa waiver. The ETIAS, expected to launch in early 2026, will cost around EUR 7 and remain valid for three years. The new system, aimed at enhancing border security and streamlining travel, will work alongside the Entry/Exit System (EES), which is set to introduce biometric checks at EU borders by late 2025.

Why this matters

The ETIAS and EES are part of a broader trend of tightening entry requirements globally. While the EU emphasizes these measures as a step toward enhanced security, concerns have arisen within the travel industry about potential delays and disruptions, particularly at busy entry points such as Dover and major EU airports.

A recent survey conducted by the UK’s Department for Transport revealed that 15% of British travelers are now less inclined to visit the EU due to the upcoming changes, while 20% said they would reconsider or delay their trips if the new system led to extended wait times. The EES is expected to replace traditional passport stamping with an automated biometric check, potentially impacting border flow at key transit points.

Industry response and travel implications

Travel experts are advising British travelers to stay ahead of these changes by ensuring they apply for ETIAS well in advance once it is implemented. While the EU has promised a grace period of 180 days to ease the transition, concerns remain over the readiness of infrastructure at land crossings and airports to handle the shift smoothly.

Moreover, the UK is not alone in facing such entry hurdles. Similar visa requirements are becoming common worldwide, with the United States implementing ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization) for travelers from visa-waiver countries and Canada enforcing eTAs (Electronic Travel Authorizations). These shifts indicate a move toward digital pre-screening systems that could soon become a global norm.

For UK travelers, adapting to these changes will be crucial, especially for frequent flyers to the EU. While the transition period provides breathing room, early adoption of ETIAS will ensure smoother travel experiences when the system becomes fully operational.