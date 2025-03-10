AirAsia’s parent firm Capital A Berhad marked a new milestone in its financial transformation journey with the approval of its Proposed Regularisation Plan by Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad.

This marks a significant step toward the company’s exit from Practice Note 17 (PN17) status, setting the stage for a stronger and more sustainable future.



The approval from Bursa Securities, granted via an official letter dated Friday, 7th March, provides a clear path for Capital A to complete its restructuring and restore its financial standing.

Thanks to this go-signal, Capital A is now poised to finalise the implementation of its plan, including capital reduction to set off accumulated losses and the reorganisation of its business units to unlock long-term value for shareholders.

On the threshold

Capital A chief executive Tony Fernandes lauded the Bursa Securities approval, declaring that this is a monumental day for the company.

Fernandes said: “After an extensive restructuring process, we now stand at the threshold of exiting PN17 status. Our journey has been focused on rebuilding our financial foundation, and with today’s announcement, we take a giant leap toward a future of financial strength and operational excellence.”

He added that this is not just about numbers or regulatory approvals, but more about resilience and proving that the company can bounce back stronger than before.

The Proposed Regularisation Plan is structured to ensure compliance with Bursa Securities’ listing requirements and includes a series of financial and structural adjustments designed to stabilise and grow Capital A’s business.

It should be noted, however, that the approval is subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions, including compliance with all regulatory requirements, obtaining necessary shareholder approvals, and submitting final confirmation of the plan’s completion.

Capital A’s chief financial officer Mun Hui Teh added: “Securing the Bursa approval is a testament to the hard work, relentless dedication, and strategic direction of Capital A. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Tony and the entire leadership team for their trust, guidance, and unwavering belief in this vision. This plan will enable us to clean up our balance sheet, realign our core businesses, and ultimately exit PN17 status. We are closer than ever to achieving our goal, and we can’t wait for the exciting future ahead to unfold.”

What happens next?

Following the completion of the Proposed Regularisation Plan, Capital A will be in a stronger position to execute its long-term vision.

The company remains committed to growing its six core businesses: Asia Digital Engineering (ADE), Teleport (Logistics), AirAsia MOVE, Santan, BigPay and Abc. International.

This milestone reflects Capital A’s transformation from a financially distressed company into a group with agile, technology-driven businesses that are ready to capitalise on new opportunities in aviation, engineering, logistics, digital travel, and brand management.