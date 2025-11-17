 BWH Hotels open ‘Best Western Premier Hotel Karim Abad Hunza’ with 50 keys in Pakistan

BWH Hotels open ‘Best Western Premier Hotel Karim Abad Hunza’ with 50 keys in Pakistan

The Hunza Valley in northern Pakistan is a natural paradise, blessed with soaring peaks, winding rivers, and aquamarine lakes

Hotels
Pakistan

BWH Hotels continues to spread its international standards of hospitality across Pakistan with the opening of Best Western Premier Hotel Karim Abad Hunza, a brand-new upscale hotel set in the heart of the country’s breathtaking Hunza Valley.

“We are delighted to expand our presence in Pakistan – a rapidly developing market with significant growth potential. The Hunza Valley is a truly breath-taking place, where spectacular alpine scenery, ancient forts, and warm, local hospitality combine to inspire the senses. This makes it a captivating destination for leisure guests and groups alike. We invite adventurous explorers to come and uncover the wonders of Pakistan with BWH Hotels,” said Olivier Berrivin, Vice President – APAC, BWH Hotels.

Nestled in the foothills of the famous Karakoram mountains, in northern Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan region, surrounded by snow-capped peaks, rugged plains and aquamarine lakes, the Hunza Valley is an awe-inspiring destination for adventure seeking families, friends and corporate groups.

As the first internationally-branded upscale hotel in this scenic landscape, Best Western Premier Hotel Karim Abad Hunza will enhance the area’s power to attract discerning domestic and international visitors. The 50 guest rooms offer modern comforts and panoramic views of the valley, while the restaurant serves quality local and global cuisine with an alfresco lakeside terrace, and the wellness center offers soothing therapies.

This opening reaffirms the status of BWH Hotels as one of the leading hospitality companies in Pakistan, with hotels now operating in key cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala, with more in the pipeline. The majority of these properties are under the Best Western Premier brand, reflecting strong demand from travelers who crave superior accommodation, exceptional service and first-rate amenities, all underpinned by the benefits of the Best Western Rewards® loyalty program.

 

 

 

