C9 Hotelworks: Koh Samui tourism and hospitality grew steadily in early 2025

Hospitality and travel consultancy C9 Hotelworks reports that the Koh Samui hotel and tourism market is demonstrating solid growth through the first four months of 2025.

Per the Samui Hotel & Tourism Market Review 2025, growth in the sectors was supported by strong air and cruise arrivals, stable hotel performance metrics, and impressive European market engagement.

Between January and April of this year, Koh Samui International Airport recorded 1,127,832 passenger arrivals, representing a nine percent increase over the same period in 2024.

This follows a strong performance in 2024, which saw total air arrivals reach 2.78 million, reflecting an increase of 21 percent year-on-year, surpassing pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Cruise tourism also contributed to overall growth, as the island welcomed 35 cruise ships carrying 65,792 passengers in the first four months of 2025, marking a six percent year-on-year increase.

In 2024, Samui hosted 50 cruise liners, nearly doubling the number of arrivals compared to the prior year.

C9 Hotelworks managing director Bill Barnett said: “Koh Samui is increasingly attracting wellness-focused travelers who are contributing to a shift in the island’s tourism profile. Properties such as Kamalaya continue to lead the way in capturing this segment, characterized by year-round visitation and longer average stays. We’re seeing Thailand, and Samui in particular, benefiting from a global uptick in wellness tourism, which offers strong potential for sustainable, high-value growth in the hospitality sector.”

Resilience as 2025 came in

Hotel sector performance remained resilient, as occupancy levels peaked in January 2025 with an 8% increase year-on-year.

While there was some softening in Q1 during the Chinese New Year period, overall 2024 occupancy rose 12 percent compared to 2023.

Average Daily Rate (ADR) continued to climb, with a nine percent year-on-year increase in 2024 and a notable 21 percent year-on-year rise recorded in April 2025

STR’s Asia Pacific area director Jesper Palmqvist remarked: “Koh Samui’s hotel performance in early 2025 reflects a steady and encouraging trend. We’re seeing meaningful growth in both occupancy and average daily rates, signaling sustained demand in key source markets and a positive pricing environment. The market is not only recovering but also showing signs of structural stability, supported by disciplined supply growth and targeted international connectivity.”

Europe remains the leading international source region, accounting for 56 percent of arrivals in 2024, driven by travelers from Germany, the United Kingdom, and France.

Growth in these markets has been supported by expanded codeshare agreements between Bangkok Airways and 30 global carriers.

Another boost to airlift is the Singapore Airlines Scoot service which not only services regional travelers but links into SQ’s Lion City hub for long-haul passengers’ easy transit.

Remko Kroensen, area general manager for Banyan Tree Samui and Banyan Tree Krabi, weighed in, saying: “The long-haul market has performed exceptionally well for us this year. It's been a key strategic focus, and we're pleased to see that effort translating into strong results.”

In the pipeline

Meanwhile, the hotel development pipeline within the area signals continued investor confidence, and Koh Samui currently has 634 registered accommodation providers with 24,188 keys.

While overall supply has remained stable with a five-year CAGR of one percent, new branded properties are scheduled to open in the near term, including Nivata Koh Samui (Tapestry Collection by Hilton, opening Q4 2025) and SO/ by Sofitel and Fivelements Samui (both expected in 2026).

Centara Reserve Samui’s director of sales and marketing Thansita Sirapastuwanon said: “The pandemic challenged us to rethink luxury through safety, sustainability, and innovation. As travel rebounds, demand from both traditional and emerging markets continues to strengthen Koh Samui’s position as a leading luxury destination.”

With regard to further prospects for this year, Barnett remarked optimistically: “Barring any external disruptions, sustained demand from European and Asian source markets, combined with limited new hotel supply and ongoing infrastructure investment, are expected to support continued growth in arrivals, hotel occupancy, and rates throughout the remainder of the year.”