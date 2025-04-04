Proposals have been invited from eligible national and international air carriers, charter operators, and leasing companies to provide temporary domestic air services on these routes between July 1 and August 31 and December 1 and January 31. To enhance air transport capacity to meet increased demand during peak seasons, ensure affordable fares by reducing price surges due to high demand and support Salalah’s tourism sector by improving accessibility for residents and tourists. As informed by a news report in Oman Daily Observer.

The interested operators must meet the following requirements, such as a valid Air Operator Certificate (AOC) (Omani or international), proven operational experience and financial stability, and compliance with Oman’s safety, security, and environmental regulations, adequate passenger and third-party insurance and liability coverage.

The aircraft must have a capacity of 100 to 200 seats (to balance demand and airport capacity), Oman CAA’s technical and safety standards. The last date to submit applications is April 17, 2025, and the evaluation will be based on operational capability and fleet suitability, proposed fare structure and service quality, past performance, and financial reliability.

The slot coordination with Muscat, Sohar & Salalah Airports is mandatory, besides minimum service reliability, transparent pricing, and passenger rights compliance.CAA said it will conduct regular audits on performance and non-compliance (safety violations, cancellations, etc.) may result in permit termination.

The so-called exorbitant airfares on the Salalah-Muscat sector have always been a point of contention among passengers, especially those traveling with families during the peak Khareef months.

Last year, Oman Air and SalamAir started implementing the fixed-fare ticket policy, aimed at encouraging domestic tourism in Dhofar, especially during the Khareff season.

According to the National Center for Statistics and Information, around 70 percent of the Salalah visitors traveled by road, mainly to cut travel costs.

These airfares force visitors to Salalah to take to the road, and the long drive on the 1,000-km stretch has often turned out to be fatal for some motorists and their families. Overspeeding, fatigue, and low visibility during rain are often cited as the main reasons for these unfortunate incidents.

During the khareef season, the return economy class ticket was at RO54 for citizens