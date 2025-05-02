Canopy by Hilton to debut in Tokyo in 2028 offering 174 keys

Hilton , Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. and TBS Holdings, Inc. have signed the Canopy by Hilton Tokyo Akasaka as part of a mixed-use development project that will include offices, commercial facilities, theaters and halls, and hotels, directly connected to Tokyo Metro’s Akasaka Station.

Scheduled to open in 2028, Canopy by Hilton Tokyo Akasaka marks the debut of the brand into Tokyo and the Kanto region of Japan and will be the third Canopy by Hilton hotel in Japan. The Canopy by Hilton portfolio includes more than 40 open properties around the globe across 13 countries and territories. Each hotel offers an elevated stay experience through maximizing local charm, refined design, and tailored food and beverages to suit guests’ preferences.

To be part of an 18-floor mixed-use building

The Canopy by Hilton Tokyo Akasaka will be located on the 7th to 18th floors of a mixed-use building in the west block of the Akasaka area development project, “Akasaka 2-Chome and 6-Chome District Development Plan,” led by TBS and Mitsubishi Estate. The building will be 18 stories tall. The hotel will feature a total of 174 guest rooms, primarily around 31 square meters in size, including 24 suites. It will offer two dining options: a restaurant & bar, and a terrace café with panoramic views of the Akasaka area. Additional amenities will include a 77-square-meter meeting lounge, as well as a 24-hour fitness room.

The building will be directly connected to Akasaka Station on the Tokyo Metro Chiyoda Line. The lower floors are set to include theaters and halls, aiming to establish the building as a hub for entertainment in the Akasaka area. Its convenient location provides easy access to business districts and various tourist attractions across Tokyo. Additionally, limousine bus services to and from airports are planned.

“We are truly honored to announce the signing of the Canopy by Hilton Tokyo Akasaka in partnership with Mitsubishi Estate and TBS. In recent years, demand for lifestyle brands has been increasing in the hotel market. By introducing the Canopy by Hilton brand in Tokyo, one of the world’s top destinations, we will be able to cater to the diverse needs of our guests. We look forward to welcoming visitors from Japan and abroad and offering an experience that allows them to fully enjoy the charm of the Akasaka area,” said Joseph Khairallah, area vice president, head of Japan, Korea & Micronesia, Hilton.

This is the third ‘Canopy by Hilton’ hotel in Japan

“We are very pleased to welcome Hilton, one of the world’s leading global brands, as the hotel operator for this mixed-use development aimed at establishing Akasaka as a hub for entertainment that reaches the world. With the first entry of the Canopy by Hilton brand in the Kanto region, we aim to further enhance the charm of the area, including its history and culture,” said Yuji Fujioka, Representative Corporate Executive Officer and Deputy President of Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd.

“We are very pleased to welcome Hilton, a global leader in the hospitality industry, and to announce the development of Canopy by Hilton Tokyo Akasaka as part of this project. We look forward to creating new experiential value for visitors from both Japan and abroad through the synergy with our media content in the newly revitalized Akasaka area,” said Tatsuo Sugai, Executive Vice President & Board Director of TBS Holdings, Inc.