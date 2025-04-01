Capella Taipei gets equipped with the Aiello Voice Assistant

Artificial intelligence (AI) solutions developer Aiello announced a partnership with Capella Hotels and Resorts to equip the new Capella Taipei with the Aiello Voice Assistant.

The Capella Taipei is Capella Hotels and Resorts’ grand debut in Taiwan and boasts of 86 guest rooms and suites.

Thanks to the partnership, each room is equipped with the Aiello Voice Assistant (AVA), offering an unparalleled guest experience powered by cutting-edge AI technology.

This collaboration not only underscores Capella Taipei’s innovative vision in smart hospitality but also reinforces Aiello’s leadership in the luxury hospitality market, showcasing the transformative potential of AI in elevating guest satisfaction and operational efficiency.

A solution for the hospitality sector

Aiello co-founder and chief executive Vic Shen remarked, “We’ve developed a tailored AI-driven data solution for hotels, empowering operational teams with precise insights into guest behavior and preferences. This enables them to refine strategies and boost revenue growth.”

Shen further emphasised that, through AielloOne, hotels can seamlessly integrate key touchpoints across the entire guest journey from pre-arrival planning to post-checkout experiences.

He said: “We are paving the way for a more efficient and competitive future in the hospitality industry,” Shen said. The collaboration with Capella Taipei further strengthens Aiello’s presence in the high-end hospitality sector. Aiello aims to expand its global footprint and lead innovations in intelligent hospitality solutions worldwide.”

Redefining luxury via state of the art technology

Capella Taipei is redefining luxury hospitality with a visionary approach to digital innovation.

According to hotel general manager Dennis Laubenstein: “AVA’s multilingual capabilities and round-the-clock service provide guests with an instant, personalized experience, perfectly aligning with the core value of Capella Hotels and Resorts. This enables our team to focus on providing unparalleled service and fostering unforgettable moments for our guests.”

AVA offers 24/7 concierge services, allowing guests to immerse themselves in a luxurious and comfortable stay.

Debuting in an elegant smoked walnut finish, AVA blends naturally into the room’s refined aesthetic, while digital instruction cards replace traditional paper, reinforcing Capella Taipei’s commitment to sustainability.

AVA further enhances guest experience with intuitive voice-activated features. Guests can effortlessly adjust lighting, control the television, and access personalized recommendations to explore Taipei’s rich cultural and natural attractions.

Integrated with the hotel’s Property Management System (PMS) and Task Management System (TMS), AVA optimizes hotel operations by automating guest requests, ensuring an exceptional, intelligent, and sustainable stay.