With over 50 years of delighting passengers, Carnival Cruise Line marked a milestone at Seatrade Cruise Global 2025 by unveiling two new Excel-class ships: Carnival Festivale and Carnival Tropicale. These announcements were made during a special pre-event held aboard Carnival Celebration in Miami, Florida, by none other than Carnival Cruise Line’s President Christine Duffy.Set to launch in 2027 and 2028 respectively, these 180,000-gross-ton LNG-powered vessels will continue the cruise line’s tradition of honouring its past while innovating for the future. The names Carnival Festivale and Carnival Tropicale pay homage to two of Carnival’s original ships, the MS Festivale (1977) and MS Tropicale (1981). In fact, MS Tropicale was Carnival’s first purpose-built vessel and introduced the iconic whale-tail funnel that has become synonymous with the brand. “These spectacular additions to our fleet reflect the respect we have for our history while looking ahead to an exciting future,” said Duffy, who is celebrating her 10th year at the helm of Carnival Cruise Line.Scheduled to debut in spring 2027, Carnival Festivale will showcase a music-inspired theme, with passengers enjoying musical tributes across the ship. It will call Port Canaveral, Florida, home and introduce new itineraries to Carnival’s private destinations, Celebration Key and Half Moon Cay. Among its exciting features is Sunsation Point, a brand-new outdoor activity area that replaces the BOLT rollercoaster. This three-deck space will include:Launching in 2028, Carnival Tropicale will carry forward many of the features introduced on Carnival Festivale. While further details are yet to be announced, the ship is expected to showcase its own unique theme while enhancing Carnival’s family-friendly offerings.Both ships will significantly expand amenities for families, including 1,000 interconnecting staterooms—a 70% increase over previous Excel-class ships—and a dedicated Turtles area for babies as young as six months. Youth programs will also be expanded, solidifying Carnival’s reputation as the ultimate family cruise line. “We sail more families and more kids than any other cruise line,” added Duffy. “Sunsation Point and WaterWorks Ultra are going to be over-the-top with activities and fun for all ages.”These announcements highlight Carnival Cruise Line’s commitment to innovation while maintaining a strong connection to its history. As the fourth and fifth Excel-class ships, Carnival Festivale and Carnival Tropicale are set to take the cruising experience to the next level. For more surprises, Carnival hints that additional reveals are on the horizon at Seatrade Cruise Global, keeping fans and travel professionals alike eagerly awaiting the next chapter in its storied legacy. Ready to set sail? These new ships are bringing even more fun to the high seas.