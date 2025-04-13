Carnival Cruise Line Introduces Carnival Festivale, Carnival Tropicale, and New Outdoor Adventures
- WaterWorks Ultra: Carnival’s largest water park, with four new waterslides, a family raft ride, and splash zones.
- Adventure Play: Mini golf, a ropes course, and arcade-style games.
- Evening Entertainment: Select nights will see Sunsation Point come alive with DJs, extended water park hours, and illuminated deck-wide fun.