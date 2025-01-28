Carnival Cruise Line just launched its Book More, Earn Big promotion for travel advisors on Tuesday, 22nd January.

This initiative seeks to help them grow their business and reward their success during wave season, the cruise industry’s peak booking period.

As part of the company’s award-winning Travel Agents Rock! advisor loyalty program, the promotion runs through 12th March and offers unique rewards including a chance to win an Early-Access Giveaway Trip for an exclusive first look at Celebration Key, Carnival’s newest private destination opening in July 2025.

A whole lot of points

Carnival offers travel advisors up to 1,000 bonus points as part of its Book More, Earn Big promotion, allowing them to earn bonus Loyalty Rocks! Points, which can be redeemed for travel incentives, gift cards and Carnival swag.

The more bookings made, the more points travel advisors receive, as well as additional entries entered for the Celebration Key trip giveaway.

CCL senior vice-president for global sales and trade marketing Adolfo Perez said: “With interest in cruising at an all-time high, 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year for Carnival as we prepare to welcome guests to the brand-new and exclusive Celebration Key. The momentum for cruise vacations continues to build and this new wave promotion invites our travel advisor partners to tap into the excitement and add to our shared success.”

Travel advisors can learn more about the new promotion and start claiming their bonus points by opting into the program on www.GoCCL.com.

Travel advisors will continue to earn regular Loyalty Rewards base points for each booking, in addition to eligible bonus points earned through this promotion.