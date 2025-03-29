Cartier, in collaboration with NAA Retailing Corporate (NAAR), has unveiled its redesigned airport boutique in Narita International Airport Terminal 1 on March 26. The transformation is part the Maison’s broader initiative to redefine the luxury airport retail experience through an enhanced concept, expressing creativity and elegance, while emphasizing sustainability. Showcasing the interplay between the skies of Narita and Cartier’s craftsmanship, this latest refurbishment reflects Cartier’s ongoing commitment to connect luxury travelers with authentic and meaningful experiences at major airports around the world.

Since its opening in 2006, the Cartier boutique at Narita International Airport Terminal 1 has played host to countless memorable experiences for traveling clients in Japan. The redesigned boutique now welcomes clients with a captivating façade that echoes with the Maison’s signature champagne gold aesthetic. This elegance extends inside, where the décor reflects a color palette inspired by the breathtaking sunsets of the city. An artistic focus wall features the panther motif, crafted in exquisite wood marquetry. The art piece pays homage to traditional Japanese architectural influences, curating a one-of-a-kind sense of place to the local culture. At the heart of the boutique, a VIP salon offers an intimate green sanctuary. Here, rich textures and curated accents create the perfect setting to elevate client experience, inviting them to explore Cartier’s exquisite creations ranging from jewelry, timepieces, leather goods, fragrance, and accessories.

“With travel in Japan remaining buoyant, we’re very proud of our partnership with NAAR to unveil the redesigned boutique at Narita International Airport Terminal 1. Over the past years, we’ve challenged ourselves to reimagine the client experience throughout our airport boutique network. We look forward to welcoming visitors into Japan with this elevated journey and remain committed to hosting enriched experiences across our global network of airport boutiques,” says Virginie Martignac, Global Travel Retail Director at Cartier.

“We are very pleased with our collaboration with Cartier to elevate a luxury airport retail experience that goes beyond expectations. The newly renovated boutique serves as a window into the world of Cartier’s exquisite creations, all crafted with timeless elegance and passion. We are excited to invite travelers to discover the transformed space, where exceptional craftmanship meets unparalleled service,” says Hiroshi Matsuzawa, President and CEO at NAAR.