Cathay Cargo has appointed Zeal Global Corp as its General Sales Agent (GSA) in India, marking a significant step in expanding its operations and market presence across the country. This strategic partnership is set to enhance Cathay Cargo’s reach into India’s Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, strengthening its position as a leading air cargo carrier in one of the world’s fastest-growing logistics markets.

Zeal Global Corp, a premier provider of air cargo logistics solutions, brings extensive expertise as a General Sales and Service Agent (GSSA), and a trusted sales partner for multiple global airlines. With a deep understanding of the Indian air freight industry, Zeal Global Corp specialises in cargo sales, marketing, operational support, and administrative services, leveraging both offline and digital channels to maximise reach and efficiency.

This collaboration will focus on key regional markets across India, expanding Cathay Cargo’s presence in Ahmedabad (AMD), Jaipur (JAI), Ludhiana (LUH), Allahabad (AIP), Amritsar (ATQ), Lucknow (LKO), Kanpur (KNU), Cochin (COK), Trivandrum (TRV), Coimbatore (CJB), Madurai (IXM), and Varanasi (VNS). By tapping into these key manufacturing and emerging logistics hubs, Cathay Cargo aims to provide enhanced market access and seamless cargo solutions to businesses across India.

Cathay Cargo’s Regional Head of Cargo for South Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Rajesh Menon, said: “We are pleased to appoint Zeal Global Corp as our new General Sales Agent for our cargo operations in India. Their extensive market expertise and strong network across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities will play a crucial role in expanding our cargo services and enhancing logistics accessibility for businesses in these cities. This strategic partnership is more than just about growth—it’s about unlocking the potential of untapped markets and empowering local businesses with world-class cargo solutions. By strengthening our presence in emerging cities, we aim to streamline supply chains, improve freight connectivity, and offer seamless logistics support to enterprises of all sizes, thereby meeting the growing demand for efficient and reliable cargo services.

Menon added, “With Zeal Global Cargo’s expertise and operational efficiency, we will provide local manufacturers, exporters, SMEs, and freight forwarders with greater access to global markets through our home hub, Hong Kong. This collaboration will help drive economic growth, facilitate trade, and create a more integrated and dynamic cargo ecosystem for our Indian partners.”

Managing Director and Co-Founder of Zeal Global Corp, Vishal Sharma, said: “Zeal Global Corp is honoured to partner with Cathay Cargo, a renowned global brand in the cargo industry, as we work together to enhance tonnage and revenue by deepening our presence in regional markets. With a longstanding focus on these areas, and a keen understanding of our customers’ needs, this new synergy empowers our dynamic team to deliver superior service and unlock untapped potential. Zeal will serve as a vital link between India’s regional markets and Cathay Cargo, facilitating enhanced connectivity and cargo movement. Through our innovative approach, robust in-house freighter capacity, and extensive network, Cathay Cargo can now offer a range of exciting options that may have previously been inaccessible to regional clients. Together, we are committed to expanding Cathay Cargo’s network across India and providing seamless, customer-centric services in every corner of the country.”

This appointment reinforces Cathay Cargo’s long-term commitment to India, further strengthening its global supply chain network and providing customers with a seamless, reliable, and efficient cargo transportation ecosystem. Cathay

Cargo’s extensive global network, dedicated freighter fleet of Boeing 747-8F and 747-400ERFs (Extended Range Freighter) aircraft, and hub connectivity via Hong Kong ensure robust solutions tailored to meet the growing demands of Indian businesses. Cathay Cargo also uses cargo space on the Cathay Group’s passenger aircraft.

Further, Cathay Cargo and the Cathay Cargo Terminal in Hong Kong hold the full set of CEIV certifications, namely CEIV Pharma, CEIV Fresh, CEIV Live Animals, and CEIV Lithium Batteries. Cathay Cargo has also developed a wide range of service options to meet the growing needs of its customers. On top of its expert general cargo handling, they offer a range of dedicated products for shipments that require special handling, including Cathay Priority, Cathay Pharma, Cathay Expert, Cathay Secure, Cathay Fresh, Cathay Courier, Cathay Charter, Ultra Track, Cool Containers, and more.

With this strategic expansion, Cathay Cargo continues to position itself as an air cargo carrier of choice, facilitating enhanced trade opportunities and logistics efficiency across India’s dynamic markets.