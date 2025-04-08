Cathay announced the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report today, 8th April.

The information contained within this report reflects the Cathay Group’s steady progress in its sustainability journey and reaffirming its commitment to long-term sustainable development.

As the Cathay Group moves into its next phase of growth, sustainability remains a key priority.

According to group CEO Ronald Lam: “Having successfully completed our two-year rebuilding journey, we have now set our sights on growth and development, where sustainability remains an area where we aspire to lead and is at the forefront of our path forward.”

Centred on climate change

Lam pointed out that Cathay’s environmental focus continues to be on climate change and a circular economy.

He said: “As a pioneer and early adopter of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), we continue to work towards fostering a local SAF ecosystem and expanding SAF usage globally, while acknowledging the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

Cathay is also embracing the shift towards responsible use of resources by continuously reducing its reliance on single-use plastics (SUP) and exploring packaging alternatives.

Beyond its ongoing environmental efforts, the Cathay Group also remains committed to its deep roots in Hong Kong, enriching our communities through youth, sports, and arts initiatives even as it sets its sights on future growth by attracting, developing and retaining a strong pipeline of global talent.

Fostering a local SAF ecosystem

Cathay reports that it launched a landmark tripartite SAF partnership with HSBC Hong Kong and EcoCeres, enabling SAF usage from Hong Kong International Airport while demonstrating the potential of fostering an SAF system in Hong Kong.

It also co-initiated the Hong Kong Sustainable Aviation Fuel Coalition (HKSAFC), a multi-stakeholder group, to drive SAF policy development and adoption in Hong Kong.

Globally, Cathay’s Corporate SAF Programme recorded a 22-fold increase in SAF usage compared to its launch in 2022.

A prime mover in a circular economy and an evolving community

Moreover, Cathay Pacific reduced its passenger-facing SUP items to an average of 2.6 pieces.

The airline also set two new secondary SUP targets for 2025: increasing inflight recycling of water bottles to 33 percent and ensuring at least 50 percent of the remaining passenger-facing SUP items are made with recycled plastics.

Working towards its goals, Cathay Pacific introduced a first-of-its-kind workflow for recycling plastic bottles and cans at Hong Kong International Airport.

2024 also marked the 20th anniversary of Cathay’s flagship youth development programme I Can Fly with its return after a five-year hiatus, expanding the initiative to include an exchange tour in the wider Greater Bay Area.