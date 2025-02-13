Cathay Pacific’s inflight entertainment (IFE) system recently received nods from two of the world’s most prestigious design awards: the German Design Award 2025 and the Red Dot Award 2024.

The airline was named a Gold winner in the Excellent Communications Design-Interactive User Experience category of the German Design Award and a winner of the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design-User Interface Design.

These awards reaffirm Cathay Pacific’s excellence when it comes to delivering an exceptional customer experience and design, as well as its commitment to becoming the world’s best premium airline.

Hailed for human-centric design

Vivian Lo, Cathay general manager for customer experience and design, said: “We are incredibly honoured and humbled to be presented with two of the most internationally acclaimed awards in the design arena, which serve as a further acknowledgement of our steadfast commitment to delivering world-class experiences to our customers.”

Cathay Pacific and Reaktor developed the IFE with a thoughtful, human-centric design, underpinned by innovation, customer comfort and an intuitive graphical user interface.

Lo added: “With these recognitions, we hope to continue to lead the charge for the industry and beyond as we strive to push the envelope of customer experience, ensuring that every facet of the journey is genuinely cared for.”

Designed with passenger enjoyment and comfort in mind

With a focus on visual harmony, intuitive user interaction and accessibility, Cathay Pacific’s award-winning IFE system provides customers with an enhanced level of control over their travel environment by fully integrating cabin technology with the seats.

Customers are placed at the very heart of the design, which has been informed by years of customer research and insights.

The IFE includes key customer-centric features as well as innovations that complement the cabin interiors.

Among them is My Journey, which seamlessly blends flight tracking with inflight entertainment by incorporating real-time flight paths and map layers to create a game-like flight path preview.

For a premium digital experience, customers can also pair their Bluetooth-enabled headphones to the 4K ultra-high-definition screen.

In addition, in the all-new Aria Suite Business class onboard the airline’s retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, customers can tailor the space to their needs using the interactive seat controls on the in-seat entertainment touchscreen, where pre-set seat modes such as Relax, Work and Sleep are available for added ease.

The seat control interface even features live lavatory status, enabling customers to see which lavatory is unoccupied without having to leave their seats.