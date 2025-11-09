Cathay Pacific launches direct route between Hong Kong and Changsha

Cathay Pacific welcomed the launch of its non-stop passenger flights between Hong Kong and Changsha on Friday, 7th November.

The inaugural flight CX968 was hailed on arrival with a special water salute at Changsha Huanghua International Airport, marking a new chapter in the enhanced connectivity between Hunan and Hong Kong.

To mark the start of the new service, Cathay Pacific held a launch ceremony at Changsha Huanghua International Airport, hosted by Cathay Group CEO Ronald Lam, chief customer and commercial officer Lavinia Lau, director for the Chinese Mainland Arnold Cheng, and director of service delivery Mandy Ng.

In attendance were numerous distinguished guests, including deputy party secretary and general manager Cui Wusong, party committee member Wang Qidong, and Hunan Airport Management Group marketing director Zhou Yun.

Into the Chinese Mainland

Cathay’s Cheng declared that the launch of the Changsha route marks another important step in the company’s strategic expansion in the Chinese Mainland, underscoring its unique position of having deep roots in Hong Kong, being proudly part of China and connecting the world.

Cheng said: “This new service reinforces our role in enhancing connectivity between key cities across the Chinese Mainland and the rest of the world, making travel between Hong Kong, Changsha and beyond more seamless for our customers, while showcasing the vibrancy and rich heritage of Hunan Province to travellers from around the globe.”

Hunan Airport Management Group’s Zhou likewise remarked: “Hong Kong is an important gateway between Hunan and the world. The direct flights between Changsha and Hong Kong not only make travelling between the two cities easier, but also foster economic, cultural and people-to-people exchanges between Hunan and Hong Kong. With the launch of the new route, travellers from Hunan can enjoy added convenience through seamless check-in and baggage through-check services to connect to over 100 destinations worldwide. At the same time, global travellers can conveniently transit via Hong Kong to reach Changsha. The new service also helps deepen cooperation between Hunan and Hong Kong, promote inbound tourism to Hunan and advance the opening-up of the province. The Airport Group will continue to work closely with all parties to ensure an efficient route operation, while using this as a new starting point to further expand its global network and contribute to Hunan’s development.”

Expanding their reach

This new route further expands the Cathay Group’s Chinese Mainland network to 24 destinations served by Cathay Pacific and low-cost carrier HK Express.

The new daily service provides customers from Hong Kong and across the globe with seamless access to the bustling capital of China’s Hunan Province, while those travelling from Changsha can conveniently connect to the Cathay Group’s global network of over 100 passenger destinations through its Hong Kong hub.

Cathay Pacific’s Hong Kong-Changsha service is operated using its state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, featuring Business and Economy cabins.

Customers can also enjoy the airline’s award-winning inflight entertainment experience during their journey.