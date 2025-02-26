Hong Kong’s leading airline Cathay Pacific returns to its roots at its spiritual home Kai Tak Park where it is now the exclusive founding travel partner of the new Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP.)

The airline’s new position was announced by executives from Cathay Pacific and KTSP at a ceremony held at the latter’s Health and Wellness Centre.

The event was hosted by Cathay Pacific chief customer and commercial officer Lavinia Lau with the likes of KTSP CEO John Sharkey and other luminaries in attendance.

Lau said at the event: “Through strategic collaboration with KTSP, we hope to bring together visitors from all over the world to our home by creating immersive experiences that enhance its international profile and celebrate its rich heritage. The exciting line-up of sporting and cultural mega-events at KTSP will surely boost tourism and inspire the people of Hong Kong.”

A full slate of activities at a state of the art venue

Under the partnership, Cathay Pacific and KTSP are set to launch the first aviation-themed immersive experience in the Greater Bay Area with the Cathay-branded West Bridge, which connects the Sung Wong Toi MTR (metro) station with Kai Tak Stadium.

This initiative aims to engage the Hong Kong community and rekindle people’s collective memory of Cathay Pacific’s journey as both an airline and a national institution.

Thai said, the new part includes a World Flyer attraction dedicated to Kai Tak Airport: a scaled-down representation of its major facilities to provide a welcoming learning environment for community interaction.

KTSP is poised to become the largest integrated sports and entertainment landmark in Hong Kong, delivering ​sporting, cultural, and entertainment experiences to a global audience.

Cathay Pacific and Kai Tak: a storied beginning

Before the current Hong Kong International Airport in Chek Lap Kok became the home hub for Cathay Pacific, its home base was the original international airport in Kai Tak.

Until July 1998, all of Cathay Pacific’s operations were based at the Kai Tak airport.

When the airport moved its operations just a few miles away at Chek Lap Kok, it seemed fitting that the final flight from Kai Tak would be done by a Cathay Pacific Airbus A340-300.