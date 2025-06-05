Travel Daily Media

Cathay Pacific’s direct flights between Hong Kong and Rome take off 

The return of Hong Kong’s home airline to the Italian capital comes as  the Cathay Group nears 100 passenger destinations globally 

Airlines and Aviation
Hong Kong

Cathay Pacific made its eagerly anticipated return to Italy’s capital with the  launch of its non-stop flight between Hong Kong and Rome. The new summer  seasonal service is the fourth new destination to join Cathay Pacific’s global  network so far in 2025, as the Cathay Group nears 100 passenger destinations  around the world.

So far this year, Cathay Pacific has launched new passenger services to four  destinations, including Hyderabad, Dallas-Fort Worth, Urumqi and now Rome.  Meanwhile, low-cost carrier HK Express has launched services to Sendai, Nha  Trang, Ishigaki, Komatsu, Changzhou and Yiwu already in 2025.

Cathay Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau said: “Rome has long been an important destination for Cathay Pacific and a popular one among our  customers. We first launched flights to the city in 1986 and we are thrilled to be  back once again connecting our home, Hong Kong, with the Eternal City. We look  forward to welcoming customers onboard with our signature Cathay Pacific  service.

“In addition to Rome, we will also be launching flights to Munich and Brussels this  summer. In total, we will be operating close to 100 return flights per week to 12  European destinations, providing our customers with even greater connectivity  between Hong Kong and this important region.”

Operating three times per week on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, Cathay  Pacific’s new Hong Kong-Rome service will be operated by one of the most  modern and fuel-efficient aircraft in the airline’s fleet, the Airbus A350-900 aircraft,  offering 38 flat-bed seats in Business, 28 seats in Premium Economy and 214 in  Economy.

Hong Kong-Rome (5 June-25 October 2025): 

Flight No.

Origin

Destination

Departure

Arrival

Days of Operation

CX293

Hong Kong (HKG)

Rome (FCO)

00:30

07:35

Monday, Thursday,

Saturday

CX292

Rome (FCO)

Hong Kong (HKG)

13:00

06:30+1

Monday, Thursday,

Saturday

 

Rome is Cathay Pacific’s second destination in Italy, joining the airline’s existing  daily return flights to Milan. The airline also operates flights to Amsterdam,  Barcelona, Frankfurt, London Heathrow, Madrid, Manchester, Paris and Zurich in  Europe.

Customers travelling from Europe can connect to the Cathay Group’s extensive  network of destinations in Asia-Pacific and beyond, including 22 destinations in the  Chinese Mainland served by Cathay Pacific and HK Express.

Cathay Pacific and HK Express are launching passenger services to 16  destinations around the world in 2025, with more announcements to come. Within  the first half of this year, the Cathay Group’s combined passenger network will  reach 100 destinations across the globe.

