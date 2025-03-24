Cathay’s long-standing commitment to promoting youth development in Hong Kong was on full display as it kicked off its flagship community service initiative, I Can Fly, which aims to inspire young people to pursue their dreams in aviation while contributing positively to society.

This year’s edition of I Can Fly sees a refreshed format with activities throughout 2025 centred on Education, Discovery and Exploration, in addition to incorporating social service. Across the entire I Can Fly programme, Cathay will empower some 2,000 young people between the ages of 10 and 18 to pursue their dreams.

Cathay kicked off the programme today with two consecutive I Can Fly Aviation Explorer Days organised with the support of the Hong Kong SAR Government’s Strive and Rise programme and a number of other community engagement partners. In total, 870 students from underprivileged backgrounds enjoyed an unforgettable opportunity to explore the world of aviation across the two Aviation Explorer Days, supported by 70 volunteers from across Cathay.

Under Secretary for Transport and Logistics Liu Chun-san was welcomed as the guest of honour by Cathay Director People Patricia Hwang, who is also the Star Mentor of the Government’s Strive and Rise programme for the second consecutive year.

Under Secretary Liu said: “Cathay’s I Can Fly programme is a meaningful initiative that not only broadens the participants’ horizons, but also ignites their courage to pursue their aviation dreams. Quite a number of the locally trained pilots are also graduates of this programme, which is not just an ‘orientation course to aviation’, but also a ‘dream factory for aviation’. This weekend’s Aviation Explorer Days not only give participants a chance to appreciate the external allure of flying but also delve deeper into uncovering its inner mysteries, offering a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes operations of the aviation industry, and discovering the endless possibilities in store for them.

“I would like to extend my thanks to all industry partners in support of the initiative, as well as to the Cathay volunteers and mentors from the Strive and Rise Programme. I hope all participants will embrace their curiosity and passion to explore boldly and carve out their own paths in the skies.”

Cathay’s Patricia Hwang said: “It gives me great pleasure to welcome all of our participating students to our Aviation Explorer Days as we kick off our flagship I Can Fly programme for 2025. We sincerely hope that their experiences will further ignite their passion for aviation, motivate them to consider pursuing a career in this exciting and dynamic industry, and inspire them to create positive change in society.

“With our deep roots in Hong Kong, Cathay is committed to being a force of positivity for our community, focusing on the advancement of youth development, sports, and arts and culture to create a brighter future for all. I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to all of our volunteers, the Government and our partners for their invaluable support in making these fantastic occasions possible.”

As part of its Exploration pillar, Cathay will host I Can Fly Aviation Explorer Days throughout the year. These experiences include tours of the airport area, including Cathay City, Cathay Dining, Cathay Cargo Terminal and Cathay Academy, as well as talks about the history of the aviation industry, and career mentorship.

Cathay Director People Patricia Hwang, who also serves as the Star Mentor of the Government’s Strive and Rise programme for the second consecutive year, and three fellow colleagues shared their…

As part of the Aviation Explorer Days, participants had the opportunity to visit Cathay Cargo Terminal, learning about the work settings of the various job roles within the aviation industry.

In addition, the Education pillar will feature the I Can Fly Youth Academy, a five-month aviation training course, while the Discovery pillar will offer an unforgettable experience with the I Can Fly Discovery Flight towards the end of the year.

These initiatives provide unique experiences for Hong Kong’s young people to gain a better understanding of the world of aviation and the many different career opportunities available, while also nurturing future talent for the industry to strengthen Hong Kong’s international aviation hub status.

I Can Fly was first launched in 2003 and aims to empower Hong Kong’s youth by igniting their dreams and ambitions, enabling them to explore endless possibilities. Over 4,400 students have graduated from the programme since its inception, with some alumni pursuing careers in aviation, illustrating the programme’s effectiveness in shaping futures and creating opportunities.