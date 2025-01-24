Cebu Pacific encourages everyone to discover more of the Philippines’ diverse cultural heritage as it unveiled its latest initiative to promote Philippine tourism: the QR Flight Codes patterned after the traditional weaves of various local communities.

Developed in partnership with the Department of Science and Technology’s Philippine Textile Research Institute, these codes underscore CEB’s commitment to enhancing domestic tourism while shining a light on the artistry and cultural heritage of Filipino weaving communities.

Chief marketing and customer experience officer Candice Iyog said: “Cebu Pacific takes pride in honoring the rich tapestry of our nation’s cultural heritage. Using our business as a platform for inclusive and sustainable growth, we celebrate the artistry of our local weaving communities, ensuring their timeless traditions are preserved and their stories are appreciated by every Filipino.”

Five distinctive weaving styles

The QR Flight Codes highlight five unique weaving styles from different parts of the country: the intricate and nature-inspired markings of Ilocos Norte’s Binakol, the elegantly-colored stripes of Occidental Mindoro’s Ramit, the bright hues and iconic plaid design of Iloilo’s Hablon, the bold and colorful checkered patterns of Antique’s Patadyong, and the striking geometric patterns and vivid colors of Zamboanga’s Yakan.

Scanning these QR Flight Codes, placed strategically on billboards along major thoroughfares and airports across the country and in select magazines, will allow travelers to learn more about these traditional weaves and discover more attractions in the destinations where they originate.

Cebu Pacific collaborated with local weaving communities across the country to ensure that the history and significance of these fabrics are preserved in making the QR Flight Codes.

These include the Paoay Weavers of Ilocos Norte supported by Mariano Marcos State University (MMSU); the Hanunuo Mangyan of Occidental Mindoro supported by the Awati Ti Kape Community Development Program; the Baraclayan Weavers Association of Iloilo; the Patnongon Multipurpose Cooperative and Bagtason Loom Weavers Association of Antique; and the Yakan by Oriental Weaves of Zamboanga supported by MMSU.

Iyog explained: “Every weave is a community’s cultural fingerprint with a story to tell, just as every destination has a unique offering and experience. We encourage every Juan to scan the QR Flight Codes to explore more of the Philippines and learn about our rich culture and heritage.”