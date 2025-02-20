Cebu Pacific reports that it flew over 2.5 million passengers to and from Davao International Airport in 2024

This shows a 22% percent increase, the total rising from 460,000 passengers from the previous year.

As of January 2025, the low-cost carrier operated over 1,600 flights to and from Davao, up by 44 percent from over 1,100 flights in January of last year.

Likewise, seat capacity grew by 76 percent, rising to 334,000 in January from 190,000 in the same month last year.

The total number of routes to and from Davao rose to 14 in 2024.

Greater accessibility for Minadanaoans

This progress underscores Cebu Pacific’s commitment to providing greater accessibility for travelers to and from Mindanao, making it more convenient for everyone to reconnect with loved ones, discover new destinations, and pursue opportunities across the Philippines and abroad.

Airline chief marketing and customer experience officer Candice Iyog said: “At the heart of our growth is our commitment to enhancing the travel experience for passengers from the broader Mindanao region. With affordable flights and expanded connections, we remain dedicated to making air travel more accessible and convenient for everyone.”

Currently, Cebu Pacific offers direct flights to 12 domestic and two international destinations from Davao.