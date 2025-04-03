Philippine low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific clinched the Best Airline category at the 2025 Routes Asia Awards recently held in Perth, Australia.

The Routes Asia Awards honor airlines, airports, and tourism authorities for their outstanding contributions to route development and tourism growth across Asia Pacific.

Airline executives remarked that the award serves as a reminder of Cebu Pacific’s commitment to accessible air travel and expanding its presence across key markets in the region.

In a statement released on Wednesday, 2nd April, airline president Xander Lao declared: “This recognition reflects the strength of our network strategy and, more importantly, the partnerships we’ve built with our airport partners and stakeholders.”

Active expansion

In 2024, CEB launched 28 new routes, specifically 19 domestic and nine international services, connecting passengers to popular destinations like Chiang Mai, Kaohsiung, and Sapporo.

New hubs in Davao and Iloilo were also established, boosting connectivity alongside its key hubs in Manila, Cebu, and Clark.

At the same time, Cebu Pacific amplified its tourism efforts with the launch of its Fly to Happy, Fly to the Philippines! Campaign which sought to attract more travellers to the country’s natural attractions and cultural experiences.

Complementing its network growth is Cebu Pacific’s historic purchase order of 152 Airbus aircraft, the largest such order in Philippine aviation history.

This strategic investment is part of the airline’s long-term plan to modernize its fleet and meet the rising demand for air travel.

At present, the airline operates flights to 37 domestic and 26 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.