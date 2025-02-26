Philippine low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific recently welcomed faculty and officials from Singapore Management University (SMU) and members of its International Advisory Council (IAC) for an exclusive visit to its Aplus hangar.

As the only airline selected for SMU’s two-day learning visit in Manila, Cebu Pacific showcased its sustainability initiatives, highlighting efforts to reduce carbon emissions and promote responsible business practices.

Airline officials shared insights into how they successfully integrated sustainability across their operations, strongly centred on decarbonisation, enhancing passenger experience, and strengthening corporate governance.

Cebu Pacific president and chief commercial officer Xander Lao remarked: “Sustainability is not just a checkbox for us—it’s a commitment we take seriously. As the aviation industry evolves, we fully recognize the responsibility we bear—not only to our passengers but also to the communities and ecosystems affected by air travel. Hence, our relentless focus on embedding ESG in all relevant aspects of our operations.”

Sharing knowledge

The airline highlighted its efforts in aircraft and engine selection, flight operations, maintenance, and responsible waste management.

These are the key strategies that have made CEB a leader in carbon efficiency among airlines in the Philippines.

Over the past year, the airline recorded its lowest carbon emission intensity since 2019, with 80 grams of carbon dioxide per revenue passenger kilometer (RPK), outperforming the global airline average of 90 grams per RPK.

Beyond environmental efforts, Cebu Pacific emphasised its strong governance, cybersecurity, and risk management practices, noting a zero-data privacy breach record in 2024.

The airline also strengthened employee well-being initiatives, including mental health programs, continuous training, and engagement activities to foster a safe and inclusive workplace.

On the passenger front, CEB’s commitment to elevating the customer experience resulted in a satisfaction score of +28 in 2024—double the previous year’s rating.

Leading the way

The airline’s leadership has earned international recognition, securing its highest environmental, social, and governance (ESG) ratings from MSCI and S&P Global, placing it among the world’s top carriers for sustainability.

This prompted SMU associate provost for post-graduate programmes Themin Suwardy to say: “SMU recognizes the crucial role of airlines in advancing sustainability, and Cebu Pacific’s approach demonstrates that environmental responsibility and operational efficiency can go hand in hand. Our engagement with the airline is aligned with our strategic pillar in Sustainable Living and has provided valuable insights into how the aviation industry can innovate for a sustainable future.”

Indeed, Cebu Pacific continues to lead sustainable aviation in the region with its ongoing efforts to further integrate sustainability into its operations while keeping air travel accessible to everyone.