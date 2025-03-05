Philippine low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific recently joined SMBC Aviation Capital and the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI) to support a mangrove planting project in Sitio Sulok, Lian, Batangas.

The initiative saw the planting of 3,000 mangrove seedlings, seeking to restore vital coastal ecosystems whilst empowering local communities.

A total of 27 volunteers from the airline participated in the planting together with representatives from SMBC Aviation Capital and RAFI.

A commitment to sustainability

Their participation emphasised the airline’s commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR).

According to airline chief human resources officer Felix Lopez: “Cebu Pacific is committed to initiatives that create positive change, not just for our passengers, but also for the communities we serve. This project reflects our strong focus on environmental stewardship and volunteerism, providing our employees with an opportunity to contribute to long-term community efforts.”

For Cebu Pacific, this project is part of its broader CSR strategy which includes initiatives that not only promote environmental conservation whilst supporting local communities and encouraging volunteerism among its employees.

Partners in caring for the environment

SMBC Aviation Capital, one of the world’s largest aircraft leasing companies, views the project as a core tenet of its wider sustainability strategy.

The company’s chief operations and sustainability officer David Swan remarked: “SMBC Aviation Capital is committed to corporate social responsibility and sustainability efforts that go beyond our daily operations and extend to the communities that we operate in. Through this collaboration, we are investing in a project that will benefit both the environment and the people who rely on these vital resources”

The project is also expected to generate livelihood opportunities for the local community in Sitio Sulok.

Members of the Samahan ng Mangingisda sa Sulok (SAMLOK) people’s organisation will manage seedling production, site preparation, and the long-term maintenance of the mangrove area.