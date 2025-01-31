Cebu Pacific to move several Cebgo flights from Manila to Clark

Philippine low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific announced the gradual transfer of its domestic turboprop aircraft operations from Terminal 2 of Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

From 30th March of this year, Cebu Pacific’s domestic Cebgo flights for destinations Masbate and Siargao to and from Manila will be assigned to the Clark International Airport in the nearby province of Pampanga to the north of the capital.

This move is in compliance with a resolution issued by the Manila Slot Coordination Committee of the Philippine Department of Transportation last 3rd December 2024.

At the same time, services from Manila to Surigao will be cancelled and passengers will have the option to connect via the Central Philippine city of Cebu.

Helping passengers through the shift

Amidst these changes, Cebu Pacific recognises the importance of managing airport capacity effectively.

It is hoped that the changes will lead to improved passenger experience and greater public convenience.

At the same time, the airline announced that all passengers affected by this transfer will be notified in the coming days.

These passengers will also be offered the following options: