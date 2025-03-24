The Middle East continues to be a powerhouse in global travel and tourism, renowned for its world-class infrastructure, luxurious hospitality, and diversifying tourism offerings. Its industry leaders are constantly innovating, enhancing guest experiences, and redefining service and technology.

As the region’s premier awards programme, the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – Middle East is set to honour the trailblazers shaping the industry. It celebrates the initiatives and innovations that enhance customer experiences, drive sustainability, and push the boundaries of excellence in travel and hospitality.

From world-class hotels and airlines to cutting-edge travel technology, the awards programme honours the finest players across the sector, including airports, cruise lines, tour operators, travel agencies, booking platforms, and industry-leading projects.

One of the distinguished winners from last year’s TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards – Middle East was Riyadh Airports Company, recognised for its impressive passenger growth and innovative duty-free redevelopment. These achievements earned them the International Airport of the Year – Saudi Arabia and Duty Free Initiative of the Year – Saudi Arabia accolades.

“Thank you, TDM, for recognising the effort that has been made at Riyadh Airport and King Khalid International Airport. Winning this award doesn’t mean that we would stop—no, we will continue our hard effort to deliver the experience we are trying to deliver to our customers, passengers, and staff,” said Abdulaziz Alasker, CCO at Riyadh Airports Company.

Submissions of nominations will close on 20 June 2025. Don’t miss your chance to be honoured at the prestigious awards ceremony on 11 September 2025 in Dubai, UAE. Submit your nominations now.

The TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards – Middle East is presented by Travel Daily Media. To view the full list of last year’s winners, click here. For more details, please contact Jane Patiag at +(65) 3158 1386 ext. 217 or awards@traveldailymedia.com.