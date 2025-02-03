Following a successful regional launch in December 2024, Celestyal has announced an additional sailing due to popular demand. The cruise, available to book from today, will sail onboard Celestyal Journey, which is currently undergoing a planned refit in Dubai. The 1260-guest ship is receiving a new livery, to match fleet mate Celestyal Discovery, and enhanced onboard spaces in time for her return to service on 15 February, 2025.

The ‘Desert Days’ itinerary departs from either Doha or Dubai and includes visits to Bahrain, Dubai (overnight), Khasab, Sir Bani Yas Island and Abu Dhabi.

The remaining programme and additional sailing benefit from Celestyal’s current promotional offer, ‘Live Your Vacation Dream’, which includes up to 50% off the Celestyal Experience fare.

Lee Haslett, chief commercial officer at Celestyal, said: “We’re thrilled by the response to our Arabian Gulf itineraries, which offer guests the perfect blend of iconic landmarks and hidden gems. From the impressive skyline of Doha, the dazzling sights of Dubai, to the wildlife haven of Sir Bani Yas Island, there’s even more opportunity to experience the rich history, culture and natural beauty of the region.

“This extended programme reflects our continued commitment to the region and on delivering unmissable experiences both at shore and at sea, and with up to 50% off as part of our current campaign, there’s never been a better time to book.”

The new sailing starts from $609pp and includes all meals, a shore excursion voucher, complimentary wines and beers with meals, all port fees and gratuities. Limited availability remains for the February 15, 22, and March 1, 2025, departures.