Centara brings the traditions of Songkran to its global properties

Leading Thai hospitality company Centara Hotels & Resorts brings the traditional charm and splendour of Songkran to its different properties in both Thailand and the rest of the world.

With a variety of promotions, activities, and special amenities, it isn’t surprising that Centara is The Place to Be for the Thai New Year.

Whether one is vacationing anywhere in Thailand or at any of the gracious Centara properties in the Maldives, Osaka, Dubai, and Vientiane, there are plenty of reasons to get seriously into the holiday spirit.

According to Centara chief executive Thirayuth Chirathivath: “Thailand’s most iconic festival, Songkran truly represents the country’s rich heritage – from the gentle grace of Buddhist water cleansing rituals, to the fun-filled water parties that highlight the country’s ‘sanook’ spirit. As a proud Thai company with a commitment to delivering warm, heartfelt hospitality, we are delighted to bring our country’s rich traditions to life around the world, and to let all our discerning guests find their perfect ‘Place to Be’ with Centara this Songkran.”

Home for Songkran

Centara will offer plenty of opportunities for international visitors to celebrate Songkran in Thailand, with vibrant festivities all across the “Land of Smiles”.

At Centara Reserve Samui, the sophisticated storytelling retreat, guests can learn the rich cultural narrative of Thai New Year on 13th April with a morning alms-giving ceremony with local Buddhist monks, a traditional long drum parade, and a variety of authentic dishes at the Songkran Brunch.

Then on 14th April, the Songkran Market Feast will present a feast of heritage-infused Southern Thai flavours, such as sea bass wrapped in banana leaves, tom yum seafood soup and more, all accompanied with live Thai music and traditional dances to evoke the spirit of Songkran.

Meanwhile, Centara’s smart and affordable lifestyle brand COSI Hotels captures the upbeat, social vibe of Songkran.

Savvy travellers who stay at these hip neighbourhood hotels in Thailand and Laos during Songkran will be able to connect with like-minded explorers and get the party started with plenty of water splashing fun, DJ pool parties, and cool refreshments.

Magnificence in the Maldives

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, the underwater themed resort centred around a world-class water park, is the perfect place to feel the splash of Songkran.

Kids and parents can enjoy endless days of Thai New Year festivities from 13th to 15th April, including races along the Maldives’ longest lazy river, pool parties, inflatable ball games, and a Colour Fun marathon.

Guests can also discover Thai street food, cultural dances, live shows, a silent disco and more, creating unforgettable escapes for all ages.

Across the bridge at Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, the newly-opened neighbouring resort, revellers can get the party started with a mixology class featuring Thai-inspired cocktails, tropical pool parties with a live DJ and saxophonist, and a Thai street food barbecue.

In the social spirit of Songkran, visitors at both resorts can mix, mingle and celebrate together.

Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives is an aquatic paradise that inspires individuality and invites active travellers to explore the beauty of the South Ari Atoll, including its award-winning house reef.

This natural paradise will be transformed into a Thai-centric oasis on 13th April, Songkran itself, with a vibrant parade and fun-filled beach games, culminating with a special Thai buffet dinner showcasing the kingdom’s timeless flavours.

At Centara Ras Fushi Resort, the adults-only private island retreat, couples and friends can capture the essence of Thai New Year with a colourful parade and beach races by day, followed by a Thai street food festival and thrilling DJ party after dark.

Songkran comes to Japan

Soaring 33-storeys above the dynamic city streets, Centara Grand Hotel Osaka seamlessly blends Japan’s ultra-modern style with heartfelt Thai hospitality.

On 13th April, the hotel will become a haven of Thai heritage as it honours Songkran with a full day of festivities.

Following a traditional Buddhist water ceremony to open the festival, visitors’ senses will be transported to the “Land of Smiles” with Thai street food, refreshing floral drinks, dance performances from the four regions of Thailand, and a long drum performance.

Invitation cards in the rooms and suites will give each guest a personal connection to the celebrations.

Bringing Thai traditions to the Gulf

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai will soak all ages in the fun and excitement of Songkran.

Little ones can enjoy a full day of inspiring activities on 14th April, including arts & crafts classes at Camp Safari, the resort’s colourful kids’ club, plus water basketball games in the pool, and a wet and wild Thai-inspired water festival at the beach.

Then after dark, children can enjoy a kids’ disco, loved ones can unwind together with a movie at the beachfront cinema, and a traditional belly dancing show will immerse guests in Middle Eastern culture.