Thailand’s Centara Hotels & Resorts announced that its new property, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, is now open.

With the arrival of its first guests, the resort invites guests to immerse themselves in an underwater world-themed paradise where unforgettable experiences await.

This vibrant destination is set to redefine family holidays with its captivating attractions and Centara’s signature Thai-inspired hospitality.

Resort general manager Andrew Jansson said: “This marks an exciting new chapter for Centara Hotels & Resorts, and our team is dedicated to crafting unforgettable experiences for guests of every age. We invite everyone to dive into the joy and wonder of our incredible new property, where memories are made, and every moment is filled with warmth and discovery.”

All about fun for everyone

Designed for boundless fun and adventure, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives features a meandering lazy river, a swimming pool, a kids’ pool, and a lively water playground.

The resort also offers a Kids’ Club, the innovative Candy Spa for younger guests and the award-winning Spa Cenvaree for adults.

With a private beach, water sports, snorkelling excursions, and more, every aspect of the resort is curated to ensure a memorable stay for guests of all ages.